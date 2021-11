Strong prices on cotton, an important crop in Oklahoma grown especially in the southwestern part of the state, should deliver healthy returns for producers this year. As of this week, about 50% of the state’s total cotton crop has been harvested, including nearly 100% of irrigated cotton, according to producers and experts at Oklahoma State University. That ratio is typical for the state, as dryland cotton tends to mature later.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO