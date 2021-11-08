CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia Pledges Three Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Cambodia

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Australia has pledged more than three million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday, which would help the Southeast nation give booster shots to its people....

www.usnews.com

