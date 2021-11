When Chloe Gong was brainstorming where to set her Romeo and Juliet-inspired YA book “These Violent Delights,” the answer seemed pretty clear: 1920s Shanghai. “My parents were always talking about it as a glamorous time in Shanghai, based on the stories they’d been told,” says Gong, now 22. “I knew I wanted to write a blood feud story. The more I did my own research and looked into what the time period was really like in Shanghai — it was lawless, with gangsters running the city — the more it seemed like a perfect setting for teens to be running around doing their own thing.”

