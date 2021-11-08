Spring Film Seminar

Fairfield University English Professor Judson Scruton is returning to the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library for a 4-week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn. The first two sessions of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, which is the Veterans Day holiday, from what also began on Thurdsay, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major Black poet, who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required. Those who register for the first session will automatically be registered for all four sessions. This lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

