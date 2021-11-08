CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Spring Film Seminar

Princeton University
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis class concentrates on the editing process. Students will re-edit samples from narrative and documentary films and analyze the results. We will also critique ongoing edits of your...

arts.princeton.edu

SFGate

Penélope Cruz Honored By Palm Springs Film Awards as International Star

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that Penélope Cruz is the recipient of the International Star Award, Actress for her performance in Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers.” The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs through Jan. 17. Past...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Kristin Stewart to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

“Spencer” star Kristin Stewart will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, PSIFF organizers announced on Friday. She becomes the first honoree to be announced by the annual awards gala, which will take place on Jan. 6, 2022, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. After being canceled as an in-person event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala and the festival are scheduled to return as a live event in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ithaca.edu

Patricia Zimmermann’s new book, FLASH FLAHERTY: TALES FROM A FILM SEMINAR, has Latin American Launch at MIDBO Documentary Film Festival, Bogota Columbia

The MIDBO Documentary Film Festival mounted the Latin American launch of Patricia Zimmermann’s and Scott MacDonald (Hamilton College) new book, Flash Flaherty: Tales from a Film Seminar (Indiana University Press, 2021) in a special international Zoom event on Wednesday, October 27, sponsored by the US Embassy in Bogota, Colombia. Zimmermann...
ITHACA, NY
butlerradio.com

Cyber Bullying Seminar Happening This Week

A local State Representative and a local school district will host a Cyber Bulling Seminar later this week. Representative Marci Mustello and the Butler Area School District will host the seminar on Thursday (November 4th) from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Butler Senior High Auditorium. During the event, a Pennsylvania...
BUTLER, PA
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Bay Players to perform “Seminar”

Ever since its premiere on Broadway in 2011, “Seminar,” by Theresa Rebeck, has been stunning audiences with its blunt and shockingly humorous portrayal of the New York literary scene and the struggling writers trying to make a name for themselves. Now, the Bay Players of Duxbury’s production of this raucous comedy debuts Friday, November 5th.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
idahocountyfreepress.com

Seminar concludes, Bible study to follow

KAMIAH — Steve and Becki Rogers, speakers for “Journey out of Darkness and into the Light”, opened their three-weekend seminar on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Clearwater 12 Motel in Kamiah. Personal stories of hope and Bible studies on topics such as “Our Day in Light of Bible Prophecy”, “Evil in Chains”, and “The Agenda of the Beast” were presented. Gift drawings for “Origins” DVDs, the book “Playing the Devil’s Game”, and exquisitely carved birds were a highlight each evening.
KAMIAH, ID
University of Arkansas

Seminar on 'Protein Dynamics' Today

Professor Jerome Baudry of the University of Alabama-Hunstville will give a seminar titled "Protein dynamics and conformational selection of proteins' ligands" from 3:05-3:55 p.m. today, Nov. 1. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar individually via Zoom or to come to CHEM 144 where the seminar can be viewed in person with other attendees. The talk is free and open to the public.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stamford Advocate

Wilton Library Lines: Zentangle, seminar, and also a workshop

Fairfield University English Professor Judson Scruton is returning to the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library for a 4-week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn. The first two sessions of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, which is the Veterans Day holiday, from what also began on Thurdsay, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major Black poet, who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required. Those who register for the first session will automatically be registered for all four sessions. This lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.
WILTON, CT
dailycitizen.news

Free health seminar begins Nov. 12

For those concerned about their high cholesterol levels or high blood pressure or excess weight or any number of other health problems, a special program is being offered to the community. Paul Volk, an internationally-known health educator, will present a New Start Plus seminar Nov. 12-15 at the Seventh-day Adventist...
DALTON, GA
Victoria Advocate

UHV to host ‘digital impressions’ seminar workshop

As employers post available jobs online and as job seekers post resumes on websites and social media, it is easy to wonder: What happens after I apply online for a job?. That question and more will be answered during the upcoming Bridge to Brilliance: Digital First Impressions webinar. The virtual event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Microsoft Teams and will feature representatives from several companies who will speak about what they look for in applicants.
COLLEGES
donaldsonvillechief.com

Ascension Parish Library to host publishing seminar

Learn how to write a query letter and book proposal that will cause editors to want more. Retired Natchitoches Parish school music teacher, author and civic leader Danny Von Kanel will lead a publishing seminar at 5 p.m. Nov. 9, brought to you by Ascension Parish library. Von Kanel will...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Mr. Alexander Blanchard, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Blanchard's presentation is titled "Overview of NASA's In-Space Manufacturing Project Including Our Collaboration with UNO on the Development and Testing of Recyclable and Antimicrobial Filaments." Continual resupply missions from Earth to the International Space...
OMAHA, NE
Princeton University

Alumna Kate Bellin ’02 Advises Aspiring Princeton Student Artists

Princeton alumna Kate Bellin ’02, whose consulting firm, Kate Bellin Contemporary, advises clients in the procurement of art and in the cultivation of their art collections, came to the Princeton University campus on November 1 and led a conversation with students about situating oneself as a professional in the New York City gallery world and as a player in the global art market. The event was part of the Feeding the Arts series organized by the Center for Career Development and the Lewis Center for the Arts.
PRINCETON, NJ
stmarytx.edu

Jose Miguel Cimadevilla Memorial Seminar Series

Https://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=88862. The Jose Miguel Cimadevilla Memorial Seminar Series highlights the undergraduate research projects of St. Mary's University students and faculty members within the School of Science, Engineering and Technology and the broader scientific community. The seminar series features presentations and information sessions by individuals from various universities to share their career, education experiences, and discoveries. This seminar series is sponsored by the MARC U*STAR program.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BYU Newsnet

Professor presents seminar on attachment styles

An assistant professor in the School of Family Life presented a seminar on attachment styles in relationships on Friday. Ashley LeBaron-Black’s hour-long seminar focused on the intrinsic need for connection, origins of attachment styles, how those attachments play out in romantic relationships and even how those relate to individuals’ relationships with God. The event was sponsored by BYU Women’s Services and Resources on campus.
RELATIONSHIPS

