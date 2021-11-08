‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Post Moody Monday Photo

Everybody needs a little pick-me-up on Mondays. Leave it to Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg to provide it for all of us.

Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the CBS police drama, shares with us a fantastic pic just below. He’s standing somewhere with the skyline of Manhattan behind him.

It’s time to get moving with our day, Outsiders. Let’s see what Wahlberg has to say and pass down our way on Monday morning.

The actor-musician always provides a solid way to look at life.

Yes, even if it is a helpful boost to the backside to get going. Wahlberg has been playing Danny Reagan ever since the first season. In fact, he’s just a handful of cast members to still be on the show from that Season 1.

While Wahlberg takes a moment to meditate, catch him, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.

‘Blue Bloods’ Upcoming Episode Puts Danny Reagan Right In The Crosshairs

If you missed the preview for this Friday’s Blue Bloods episode, well things are going to heat up. Especially for Danny Reagan.

We get to take apart the preview for next Friday’s episode.

That preview lets us see Danny visiting a grave. It might be Linda, his wife.

But a woman peeks at him from behind a few headstones, then pulls a gun out of her pocket. A voice-over says, “This detective, he’s the son of the police commissioner.”

That quickly switches over to a shot of NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, in an elevator. We see that woman cuffed in the police station.

Now Jamie, played by Will Estes, tells Danny that he was the cop the woman was supposed to kill. This sends Danny into a sense of disbelief.

You have to tune in on Friday to see more of this.

Lyle Lovett, Who Portrays Texas Ranger, Makes Yet Another Appearance on Set

If you are looking for a little foreshadowing on Blue Bloods, then consider this: Texas Ranger Waylon Gates has returned.

Singer Lyle Lovett, who plays Gates, has gone back to the Blue Bloods set.

Back in 2020, Lovett first worked in an episode titled Fog of War.

In that episode, Gates traveled to New York City and track down the Lone Star Killer. Now he was stubborn and didn’t want to ask for help.

Things turned around when he asked officers to help. Quite a different thing from trying to go through it all on your own.

Gates ends up being friendly with Danny.

Last Friday, The Daily Mail spotted Lovett back in Brooklyn with Wahlberg, and they snapped a few pictures.