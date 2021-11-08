Other Lives of Time

Full details for our Wine & Jazz Festival for 2021 are now in place from Nov. 17 through to the 20th. Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selina Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially distanced indoors, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. This is a series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet! For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly — 941-833-5444.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO