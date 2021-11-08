CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other Lives of Time

Princeton University
Cover picture for the articleThis class is equal parts screening, filmmaking, discussion, and artistic critique. We will watch, discuss, and dissect works by artists and filmmakers from across the globe...

Princeton University

Arts in the Invisible City: Race, Policy, Performance

This course will study the role that the arts can and do play in Trenton: a so-called invisible city, one of the poorest parts of the state, but intimately connected to Princeton. Examining the historical and contemporary racisms that have shaped Trenton, we will hear from activists, policy makers, artistic directors, politicians, and artists. Readings will include texts about urban invisibility, race, community theater, and public arts policy. The course will follow the development of a new play by Trenton’s Passage Theater about desegregation in Trenton; students can also choose to assist in curating a show featuring Trenton artists.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Alumna Kate Bellin ’02 Advises Aspiring Princeton Student Artists

Princeton alumna Kate Bellin ’02, whose consulting firm, Kate Bellin Contemporary, advises clients in the procurement of art and in the cultivation of their art collections, came to the Princeton University campus on November 1 and led a conversation with students about situating oneself as a professional in the New York City gallery world and as a player in the global art market. The event was part of the Feeding the Arts series organized by the Center for Career Development and the Lewis Center for the Arts.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing presents a reading by Peter Ho Davies and Jenni Olson

Award-winning writers continue the Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series at Princeton. The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University, returns for the 2021-2022 season in-person with a reading by Anisfield-Wolf Award-winning novelist Peter Ho Davies and Jenni Olson, writer/ filmmaker and former co-director of the San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival. The reading will take place on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hearst Dance Theater in the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. The reading is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and all guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask when indoors. Reserve tickets through University Ticketing. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu.
PRINCETON, NJ
