PFF Grades: Byard Tough to Beat -- Again

By John Glennon
 6 days ago
Updated: Nov 8, 2021 Original: Nov 8, 2021

The fact that Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard has been a part of seven turnovers – five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery – in nine games is evidence enough he’s in the midst of a special season.

But Byard’s play in coverage – with or without interceptions -- shouldn’t be overlooked either.

In Sunday’s 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Byard was targeted three times and didn’t allow a completion, meaning over the last two games he hasn’t surrendered a single completion in seven combined targets. Byard posted a combined two pass break-ups and two interceptions in the victories over the Colts and Rams.

This season, Byard has a 91.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest in the NFL for any safety who has played at least 100 snaps.

Here’s a look at some of PFF’s grading highlights and lowlights from Sunday’s win over the Rams:

Top 5 Offensive Grades (at least 20 snaps) – As might be expected on a night the Titans didn’t total 200 yards of offense, there weren’t a lot of great offensive grades. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the way with an 82.0 followed by tight end Geoff Swaim (71.0), wide receiver Julio Jones (70.8), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (64.4) and running back Jeremy McNichols (63.4).

Top 5 Defensive Grades (at least 20 snaps) – The strong defensive effort featured five PFF grades over 70.0. Byard topped the charts at 86.7, followed by defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (79.3), safety Amani Hooker (79.0), defensive lineman Denico Autry (71.9) and cornerback Chris Jones (71.4).

Offensive line struggles – The Titans, who played without left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Nate Davis, struggled all game against the Rams’ defensive line. Center Ben Jones (61.1) was the only member of the starting offensive line to earn a grade over 60, while the others were as follows: Aaron Brewer (55.5), David Quessenberry (51.6), Rodger Saffold (38.3), Bobby Hart (30.3). Per PFF, Hart surrendered two sacks and four hurries for a team-high total of six quarterback pressures. That 38.3 grade of Saffold’s is easily his worst mark of the season.

Tannehill’s disparity – Tannehill put up good numbers when he had a clean pocket, completing 14-of-18 passes for 99 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. His NFL quarterback rating in those situations was 108.1. But it was a different story when Tannehill was under pressure. He went five-for-nine, for 44 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception – which equated to a 29.2 NFL quarterback rating.

Brown’s drops – Wide receiver A.J. Brown dropped two passes against the Rams, bringing his season total to six, per PFF. That’s one shy of his drop total from last season, and two more than Brown totaled in his rookie year.

Pressure from all sides – The Titans recorded 24 pressures (combination of sacks, hits and hurries) of L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford. Twenty of those 24 pressures came from the combined efforts of Simmons (nine pressures), Autry (six) and edge rusher Harold Landry (five).

Jackson responds – Pressed into starting service for the second time this season, cornerback Chris Jackson performed well in coverage, allowing six completions on 13 targets for just 42 yards. The numbers weren’t as good for the Titans’ other top two corners on Sunday. Jackrabbit Jenkins surrendered six catches on seven targets for 57 yards, while Elijah Molden allowed six completions on six targets for 69 yards.

