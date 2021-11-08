CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Only Watch Auction 2021 Raises Over $30m for Charity

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristie's auctioned dozens of unique timepieces created and donated by more than 53 watch brands. It only happens once every two years (for the past 18 years), but when it does, the entire watch world rallies. This past weekend in Geneva, the ninth edition of the Only Watch charity auction took...

djmag.com

Massive Attack auction rare Banksy prints for charity

Massive Attack have auctioned two rare prints by elusive UK street artist Banksy, raising more than £140,000 for charities in the process. The pair of works — I Fought The Law and Bomb Middle England — were bought for £71,000 and £70,000 respectively. The sale was held by the street art collective Vanguard, and far exceeded the estimates of £100,000 for both pieces.
CHARITIES
Star-Herald

Save a Rack raises $75K for charity

The ninth annual Save a Rack event at Backaracks turned out to reach a larger audience, and hence a larger donor population, than ever before. The event, held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, raised the highest overall amount in its nine-year history at $75,622, up from the $43,735 that was raised last year and the previous record of $64,000, which was raised back in 2015. To date, the event has now raised a total of $414,357 for Festival of Hope over the past nine years.
CHARITIES
statepress.com

Interiors Student Alliance will auction unique light fixtures for charity

The final event will be held in person on Friday and feature guest speakers, live music and food. The Interiors Student Alliance's week-long annual fundraising auction Light For Hope will conclude this Friday, featuring live music, catering and a student design competition for those choosing to donate light fixtures at L.S. Neeb Hall.
CHARITIES
RideApart

Winning Suzuki ARThletes Burgman 400 Goes To Auction For Charity

In June, 2021, Suzuki launched the “ARThletes: Burgman 400 and the modern Pentathlon” art series to celebrate the Euro 5-compliant 2021 Burgman 400. Featuring artists Riccardo Guasco, Francesco Poroli, Gianluca Folì, the Van Orton brothers, the competition melded the Japanese culture with the Olympic games. Of course, Suzuki asked artists to integrate the new scooter as well. Despite those limitations, each contestant produced stunning art for the series.
ADVOCACY
Lebanon Democrat

Radio auction raises record $24,000

This year’s annual Radio Auction for the Lioness and Lions Club in Lafayette was the most successful fundraiser in the event’s history. Monica Gann, who was helping to oversee the event, said the three-day broadcast raised a record $24,382 in 2021, shattering the record of $18,000 set just last year.
LAFAYETTE, TN
thewhiskeywash.com

Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Nets $15K At Charity Auction

When the gavel fell, a price of $15,000 was fetched for a rare, numbered bottle of Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-year from the 1990s, with its distinctive dripping red wax, breaking a record for that particular bottle at the recent Art of Bourbon auction in Kentucky. “The red wax collection...
DRINKS
the-saleroom.com

Online bidder helps sets Banksy print record at charity auction

A Banksy print donated to charity by Massive Attack’s Daddy G sold for a record price to a buyer on thesaleroom.com last month. The auction was organised jointly by street art collective Vanguard and East Bristol Auctions and was held in aid of charities Temwa and Aid Box Community. Grant...
CHARITIES
houstoncitybook.com

H-Town's Largest Silent-Art Auction Raises Quarter-Mil for Artists, Charity

Art on the Avenue is Houston's largest silent art auction, with hundreds of artists showcasing 500-plus works from paintings and sculptures to artisan jewelry and accessories. Last weekend's preview party touted bites from Alice Blue and a soundtrack courtesy of Virtuosi Houston. And a new addition to the weekend was Brews on the Avenue, which paired H-Town beers with pieces by local artists.
HOUSTON, TX
hypebeast.com

Artsy to Auction off a Lot of Iconic Photographs for Charity

Proceeds benefit the Ian Parry Scholarship Fund. Artsy and the Ian Parry Scholarship Fund are working together to auction off a lot of 160 one-of-a-kind pieces from some of the world’s most celebrated photographers. Founded by Aiden Sullivan, the fund was made to honor his friend and The Sunday Times...
CHARITIES
capitalpress.com

Beef Counts rollover auction raises nearly $25,000

Washington ranchers last month raised $24,750 for Beef Counts, which provides beef to families in need. The money was donated during a rollover auction Oct. 12 at the Toppenish Livestock Commission. Donations ranged from $50 to $1,600 and came from 38 businesses and individuals, according to the Washington Beef Commission.
TOPPENISH, WA
American Songwriter

Amy Winehouse Memorabilia Auction Results in $4 Million for Charity and Winehouse Estate

Amy Winehouse’s estate recently auctioned off some of the late singer/songwriter’s memorabilia for a staggering four million dollars or three million pounds. Among the items put up for auction, was Winehouse’s iconic green and black bamboo mini dress that she wore for her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia, during the summer of 2011. The dress sold for over $243,000 US dollars, which was reportedly 16 times higher than its original estimate. Designed by Winehouse’s former stylist and close friend, Naomi Parry, the dress has always been shrouded in emotion for those who loved Winehouse.
CELEBRITIES
Volume One

Hair Goes Nothing: Hairstylists Hosts Charity Event to Raise Money For Veterans

Unstyled. Unkempt. Unruly. As hair salons were shut down in 2020, many people began the year with once-tidy hair and left it with messy manes. Similarly, like most events in 2020, Hairica – an annual fundraiser and hair show aimed at raising money for veterans – was cancelled. This year, though, it’s back and better than ever.
coolhunting.com

A24 “For Promotional Use Only” Book + Auction

Independent media company A24 has released a book celebrating some of the most engaging, ingenious, off-kilter and absurd movie merch: For Promotional Use Only: A Catalogue of Hollywood Movie Swag and Promo Merch from 1975-2005. From a Matryoshka doll promoting Being John Malkovich to a Stepford Wives frisbee, Jaws stockings, a Parent Trap fanny pack and more, there are 160+ products included in the book. As part of the release, A24 will be auctioning much of the paraphernalia, with proceeds going to LA’s Vidiots Foundation, a non-profit community video library (and soon-to-be cinema) that hosts workshops, screenings and more.
SHOPPING
cryptoglobe.com

Composable Finance Wins 12th Kusama Parachain Auction With Over $50M Of KSM Raised For Picasso

Berlin, Germany, 2nd November, 2021, Composable Finance has secured the 12th Kusama parachain auction spot with their Picasso project, having raised over 115,071 KSM (approximately $50 million dollars at the time of publishing) raised during their crowdloan campaign. They now maintain the rights to an 11-month lease on the Kusama network spanning from November 28th, 2021, to November 6th, 2022, finishing off the crowdloan with 10,304 contributions in total.
Robb Report

The Romanovs Smuggled These Jewels Out of Russia During the Revolution. They Just Sold for $900,000.

Royal jewelry has long been a hot commodity on the auction block, and the recent sales of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets to pendants belonging to Queen Victoria, proves they’re not slowing down. Just this week, a distinguished group of jewels that belonged to the Romanovs made their own headlines. Smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, the set of royal baubles sold for $883,641 at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 10. The bi-annual jewelry sale offered a sapphire and diamond brooch, alongside matching earrings that once belonged to the Grand Dutchess Maria Pavlovna—the aunt of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Ample raises $30M to take battery swapping business to Europe

The San Francisco-based company should be at or near unicorn status, considering its valuation back in August was $890 million, according to PitchBook. Unicorn status means a company that is valued at $1 billion. The bulk of this round came from The Blackstone Group, who provided $25 million, with Banco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BEAUTY & FASHION

