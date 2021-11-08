CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Faces ‘Shame’ from Fellow Coach Kelly Clarkson

By Lauren Boisvert
 6 days ago
Don’t expect Kelly Clarkson to wield a bell and shout “shame” through the streets, but do expect her to partake in a little good natured ribbing with her fellow judges on “The Voice.”

Last Monday, Nov. 1, was Ariana Grande’s latest Knockout Round. Father-son team Jim and Sasha Allen went up against Manny Keith. Keith sang Harry Styles’ “Golden,” while the Allens did a rendition of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes’ “Home.”

“Jim and Sasha,” Blake Shelton said when the performances were done, “you guys continue to shock me. I’ve never heard that song before.”

This comment gave “The Voice” judge Kelly Clarkson pause, and she immediately questioned Shelton. She shot out a quick, “What?!” while Ariana Grande asked him the same thing, looking at him in disbelief.

“Are you mad at me about it?” Shelton asked.

“I am totally shaming you right here on television,” Clarkson replied. Blake Shelton ignored Clarkson and went on with his commentary for the Allens. You can’t expect him to have heard every song in the world, come on, Kelly Clarkson.

“Anyway,” Shelton continued, “the song literally sounds like something that you guys would have written. You know what I mean? And so I don’t want to know any other version of this song except y’all’s.”

The rest of the episode went on without incident; but I’m sure there were words exchanged between Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the merits of knowing the songs that are being performed.

‘The Voice’: Top 20 Ready for the Live Rounds

“The Voice” recently showcased the Top 20 artists going to the Live Rounds, and fans can tell it’s going to be a hard one for the judges.

First on Team Ariana, there’s Raquel Trinidad, who’s been impressing the judges from her first performance; Ryleigh Plank, with a rocker-type aesthetic; Holly Forbes, a steal from Team Kelly; Vaughn Mogul, Bella DaNapoli, and father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen.

Next on Team Blake, we have Wendy Moten; 19-year-old Peedy Chavis; country singer Lana Scott; 15-year-old Hailey Green, who sang one of Shelton’s songs her knockout performance; Paris Winningham, a steal from Team Legend; and the ethereal LaBianca.

Next on “The Voice,” Team Kelly includes Girl Named Tom; 13-year-old Hailey Mia; Gymani; Jeremy Rosado; Katie Rae; and Aaron Hines.

Lastly, on Team Legend we have gospel singer BrittanyBree; Sabrina Dias; Samuel Harness; Samara Brown; Jershika Maple; Shadale; and Joshua Vacanti.

The Top 20 is set, which includes one comeback artist for each team who will compete again to win. The Live Rounds start tonight, Nov. 8, at 8 on NBC. We’ll see if Blake Shelton knows all the songs on the next episodes of “The Voice.” If not, we know Kelly Clarkson is there waiting to shame him.

