CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

TMZ’s Holiday Gift Guide Has a Ton of Fashionable Options

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you’re already scratching your head about what to get your loved ones for the holidays — allow us to make a few suggestions. TMZ has an entire holiday gift guide here at your...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

TECHNOBABBLE: An early holiday gift guide

You may have noticed that supplies at your local stores are running low, or that shipping times for items you purchased are longer than usual. That’s because the pandemic has caused disruptions in our supply chains. Our ports are full of shipping containers, but we can’t unload them because there...
SHOPPING
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Men’s Fashion Accessories by HARD NEW YORK – 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Shopping for the most favorite men in your life can be especially challenging during the 2021 supply chain crisis (caused by truckers protesting slave labor conditions and below poverty line pay) on top of the collapse of obnoxious Consumerism and Capitalism as we know it. No matter if it’s your dad, brother, boyfriend, or platonic friend, you might find yourself at a complete loss when it comes to gift-giving, causing you a certain amount of dread leading up to a major holiday like Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the New Year.
APPAREL
dwell.com

Dwell’s Holiday Gift Guides Are Perfect for Everyone on Your Nice List

Spread cheer to your neighbors, coworkers, friends, and family with our gift guides that cover everyone you know. But don’t dillydally: Shipping delays are expected to continue this year, so you’ll want to get your holiday shopping done on the early side. Cover image by Miguel Monck.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#Fashionable#Apple Watch#D24k Anti Aging
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Has a Ton of Chic Loungewear Perfect for Holiday Gifting

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're stumped on what to give this holiday season, we suggest you head over to Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. The star's fashion brand not only offers shapewear, but it also offers undergarments and loungewear that make great gifts as wardrobe staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cgmagonline.com

Editor’s Choice: Dungeons & Dragons Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Roll for initiative on the holiday shopping season with these suggestions for the Dungeons & Dragons players on your list. One great thing about role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons is that they never truly stop expanding. Fifth Edition is 7 years old now and the stream of official content hasn’t slowed a bit—three sourcebooks are dropping this fall!—and there’s a never-ending supply of home-brewed inspiration out there to boot.
LIFESTYLE
FOX2Now

‘Tis the season for sliders! White Castle’s holiday gift guide

White Castle’s 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and while the slider kings are celebrating the holidays they’re also celebrating their 100th birthday. “Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition,” a vice president at the 100-year-old family-owned business Jamie Richardson said. “On this year’s gift guide, you’ll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
E! News

Emeril Lagasse's Holiday Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

We interviewed Emeril Lagasse because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Emeril Lagasse wears...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

From Candles to Cookware, 23 Stylish Housewarming Gifts Holiday Hosts Will Love

Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion, housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your chosen gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chose, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use. But housewarming gifts also reflect on your thoughtfulness as a guest—ultimately, they’re a way you can help a friend or holiday...
HOME & GARDEN
KRQE News 13

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Ninja, Nespresso, Sage and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is now less than two weeks away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Studio to Boots and Superdrug. And now we’ve got our sights on Amazon, which has just kicked off its pre-Black Friday event, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the...
SHOPPING
foxbangor.com

Brighten Up Your Work Meetings with This Desk Light

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. There’s nothing worse than bad illumination during a Zoom call — which is why we’re to help … by offering you one of these life-savers. The CameraReady Single LiteBar Kit will save the day when...
ELECTRONICS
WWD

The 30 Best Spa Gifts to Pamper Your Loved Ones This Christmas

Click here to read the full article. As wonderful as the holidays are, sometimes hosting celebrations, shopping for the perfect gift, and hours of travel can feel anything but merry and bright. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, and oftentimes people forget to take a step back from all the togetherness and take a little time for themselves. So if you find yourself getting stuck on what to spoil your loved ones with this season, think beyond what’s shiny and new and now, and consider alternative options, things like wellness gifts,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 deals - live: The best early offers from Peloton, PLT, Sky and more

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their early deals. And we’re here for it.For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion buys from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!Read more:Best Amazon Black Friday deals available todayBlack Friday 2021: Everything you need to knowCurrys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early dealsBest Black Friday toys deals to shop now
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: The best early offers from YSL, BaByliss, Oral-B and more

In less than two weeks, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier. Case in point: Boots has become one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, which runs online from 1 November and...
MAKEUP
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy