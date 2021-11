CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of runners hit the streets of Uptown Saturday morning for the annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon to benefit Hemby Children's Hospital. The marathon began around 7:30 a.m. and will wind its way through several Charlotte neighborhoods, including Dilworth, Myers Park, NoDa and Plaza Midwood. The marathon's finish line is at Truist Field and the event is estimated to take about six hours to complete. Click here for a complete list of street closures and a map of the marathon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO