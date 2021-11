CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people are in custody after police say they were able to link the suspects to a shooting outside a Caldwell store. The shooting happened Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart on 10th Avenue. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was inside a car when the shooting began and tried to drive away, but crashed into nearby parked vehicles.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO