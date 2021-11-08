CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copa House / Jirau Arquitetura

By Susanna Moreira
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: ALED, Andrade Elétrica, Antônio LC Impermeabilizações, Camel, Equipe Veinho Encanador, Pirâmide Pedras, Rodrigo Madeiras, Vidro Norte. Text description provided by the architects. Casa Copa came from the crop of projects that were “born” and developed in Quarantine, during the Corona Virus Pandemic. The contact with customers was made by telephone....

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Prospine Clinic / URBANODE arquitetura

Manufacturers: Electrolux, Artlux Cortinas, Balbueno Tapetes, Berneck, Consul, Docol, Durafloor, Guararapes, Idea Store, Midea, Móveis Gruber, Nespresso, Schneider, Suvinil. Text description provided by the architects. The project's program was simple: the main room (table, stretcher and small exercise area) and a waiting room. The client wanted the office to have good sound insulation, so we needed to have both rooms compartmentalized. We lengthened the waiting room from the entrance until we reached the limit for the forecast of a receptionist's table.
ArchDaily

Lagar Oliq Complex / Play Arquitetura

Oliq Restaurant. The restaurant is the fourth building designed by Play Aquitetura that makes up the Lagar Oliq. The set is formed by the olive oil production (2013/2014), the services attachment (2016/2017), and the Restaurant (2019/2021). In addition to the three main buildings, there are also projects, next to them, a small greenhouse.
architectureartdesigns.com

TD House – The House With Wooden Volumes in Sintra, Portugal

The understanding of the area, the relationship of the land with the street and the scale of the street naturally determined the concept of the entire idea. The considerable gap between the ground space and the access route defined the way the house was positioned. The whole idea develops under...
ArchDaily

House in Abeno / Fujiwaramuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Conveniently located in a residential neighborhood in downtown Osaka, this lot sits between a wide street and a narrow one, with access to both. The design features an alley-like space running through the house and connecting the two streets, which brings flow and freedom of movement into the plan.
ArchDaily

Vacation House / Atelier da Costa

Text description provided by the architects. This design could be something of ephemeral, specifically in wood, - it would consciously last no longer than 20, 30 years -, should be conceived thinking of childhood still in its early stages and of the family life, and its construction should, last but not least, be fast, very fast, as in a race against the clock disputed with these two last "space-time". In the teardrop-shaped triangle that we find in a corner of Gemeses, in Esposende, towards the banks of the Cávado River, shall "fit" a large social space for the whole family, both interior and exterior, and three units for an overnight stay, all this articulated with the arrival and accommodation of a few cars. The articulation shall be added as well with all the classical conditioning of architecture, from the various commitments with the place to the dialogue between us and the rules established by public entities.
ArchDaily

Studio in Perdizes / MMBB Arquitetos

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Crosslam, Gomez e Moraes, Lumini. Text description provided by the architects. The proposal consists of transforming a warehouse located in the Perdizes neighborhood, São Paulo, into a studio for an artist. An independent structure was built which, implanted inside the existing building, contains the support program, while the...
ArchDaily

Diagonal House / Architects 49

Text description provided by the architects. A client, who is fond of A49HD’s style of tropical architecture, approached us to design a new house in a similar style. They wanted something in our signature style, but also something we had never done before. This was an interesting and challenging proposal, to create a sense of familiarity in something different and new.
ArchDaily

Límit House / Atheleia Arquitectura

Manufacturers: Technal, ARKOSLIGHT, Cortinsa, SCHUTZ, Saitra, WATERCOTTE. Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the north of Catalonia, among the gentle valleys of the first elevations of the hills between the regions of Pla de l'Estany and Gironès. The house sits on the edge between the hill and the valley with views over a cool and deep ground, surrounded by pine trees and holm oaks.
ArchDaily

Open Living House / Deearth Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Saligramam, Chennai, this upscale home is carefully crafted & envisioned to give a serene escapade brimming with earthy luxuriance for a family of 5, despite being situated amidst the dense urban concrete jungle. With roads on both east & north sides, the 14 cents square plot is closely enveloped by residential & commercial spaces.
ArchDaily

OH House / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Manufacturers: BO&CO., GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY, Kongo Industries Company Limited, Sankyo Tateyama, Solso, TOKYO CO., LTD, TOUYOUROZAI. Text description provided by the architects. This is a private house whose owner values ​​living with nature rather than living in a city, so here people can feel the four seasons in Japan and at the same time feels the signs of people and things.
ArchDaily

NMS Residence / Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture + Ishai Breslauer Architecture

NMS Residence / Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture + Ishai Breslauer Architecture. Architects: Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture, Ishai Breslauer Architecture. Text description provided by the architects. On a unique plot in the metropolis of Tel Aviv that combines a extraordinary views and an organic farm, the customer wanted to establish a residential complex for the family.
ArchDaily

Kez Bagel Store / Marina Portolano Arquitetura

Manufacturers: Deca, Del Favero, Fórmica, Suvinil, Tokstok, Tresuno. Text description provided by the architects. Across the times: to bring up old-age architectural elements, redefining handcrafted techniques. Kez Bagel already had as a brand reference the historic city of Jerusalem - so we did a survey of its vernacular buildings over...
ArchDaily

Davis Road Apartment / DS2 Architecture

Manufacturers: Toto, ECOSOCH, MICROSUN, GM, SHRI DEVI INTERIORS. Text description provided by the architects. Designed by DS2 architecture, the davis road apartment in Bangalore is a seamless amalgamation of aesthetics and functions, of cultures and contexts, of construction nuances and impeccable user experiences. Here Indian aesthetics interplay with modern sensibilities. From often-overlooked details to large voluminous forms, every element is a pursuit in sculpting an enriching and intuitive experience. The project was a makeover of an existing skeleton building. The architects had to start with the wall skin and redesign the internal functional spaces.
ArchDaily

Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada

“Casas Catalinas” are family homes located in Rio Ceballos, along with the Córdoba mountain range and away from the city. They set up in 5000 square-foot lands. The project seeks to provide home solutions to middle-class young families that have access to social loans provided by the state. These 1185 square-foot houses have a limited budget and the main guidelines were to have high spatial quality rooms, austere and detail less design, reducing construction costs.
ArchDaily

Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

Manufacturers: BauBerlin, GastroArena, Hadler GmbH, Pierre Jeanneret, Royal Glass Berlin. Text description provided by the architects. Compact Market is a new space stocking archival pieces of Voo Store Berlin. The store is located in Oranienstraße which is a multi-layered district in Kreuzberg. The space with its depot which is almost 90sqm and neighbor to the Voo Store.
ArchDaily

La Balma Collective Housing / Lacol + LaBoqueria

Text description provided by the architects. The project is the winner for the plot on Espronceda street (Poblenou) in the public competition for municipal plots for cooperative housing. The proposal for La Balma (Techo Cívico cooperative) was made jointly with the La Boqueria cooperative. Barcelona has only 3% of affordable...
ArchDaily

Safdie Architects Designs a Garden-Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia

Safdie Architects Designs a Garden-Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia. The Serena del Mar Hospital Center (CHSM) is the first hospital designed by Safdie Architects. Focusing on the human being, the concept revolves around the idea that "access to nature and natural light are vital in creating improved therapeutic experiences for patients, families and staff alike". Seeking to provide a sense of well-being that leads to better clinical outcomes, the hospital has started opening in phases to the public, earlier this year. The firm's first project in Latin America is not the only one, in fact, Safdie Architects are working on Qorner, a residential project under construction in Quito, Ecuador, and the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center in Brazil, to be inaugurated in early 2022.
ArchDaily

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Desert Camp / Wael Al-Masri Planners & Architect

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Desert Camp / Wael Al-Masri Planners & Architect. Text description provided by the architects. Mysk Al Badayer Retreat" has won the 2020 and 2021 World Luxury Hotel Award for Luxury Desert Resort in the Middle East and North Africa. Located in the southern desert region of Sharjah along Dubai-Hatta Road, this project has been developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority – Shurooq, and is being operated by Sharjah Collection by Mysk. The Project was designed by Wael Al-Masri Planners and Architects – WMPA, a Jordanian based consultancy firm, with Wael Al-Masri as its Chief Architect. Design started in January 2012, and project opened to the public in March 2020.
ArchDaily

Zaha Hadid Architects Completes Infinitus Plaza in China

The Infinuts Plaza headquarters designed by Zaha Hadid Architects was inaugurated today, proposing a gateway for the new Baiyun Central Business District in Guangzhou, China. Developed on the site of a decommissioned airport traversed by a metro tunnel, the project proposes two distinct volumes with central atria that connect at multiple levels, resembling an infinity loop. Bringing together offices, research facilities, labs and a learning centre, the design proposes a work environment centred around connectivity and adaptability.
ArchDaily

Studio for Stained Glass Artist / Studio mxmxm

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Binderholz, Resitrix, Adobe Systems Incorporated, FSB, SLV, Trimble Navigation. Text description provided by the architects. In 1956, the parents of the current residents built a modern bungalow house on this tree-rich plot designed by architects Jaqcues Pêtre & Jan Tanghe. The plan is conceived on a grid of 1,12 by 1,12 meters consisting of an outer shell of black tarred wooden walls interspersed with large windows and a cantilevered roof supported by 10 steel columns.
