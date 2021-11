During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Matt Riddle talked about how teaming up with Randy Orton has affected his backstage reputation in WWE:. “I think people hate me even more now I’m with Randy ‘This son of a b**** thinks he;s untouchable now’ [laughs]. I try to tell Vince and other people, it’s part of my persona. It’s part of what makes me popular. I’m legit, I’ve fought in the UFC. Anyone can test me anytime. Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s***. It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash. For me, isn’t that my job? Make people care about what we’re doing and talk trash so people say ‘oh man, I’d watch that fight!’ or is it real? That’s my job, that’s what I do. And it rubs some people the wrong way.”

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO