There’s an internal cliffhanger going on at ABC’s soap “General Hospital.” Two stars of the show may be on their way out. Most likely to go is Australian Ingo Rademacher, who has been a vocal anti-vaccine advocate on Instagram. He is not vaccinated, doesn’t believe in it, and has not retreated from his position.On August 20th, when word got out about his feelings, Rademacher posted a video to Instagram in which he called his fans “Bigots” and “morons” for criticizing him. I said then that I thought he’d be fired.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO