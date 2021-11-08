Former Ole Miss student among victims who died at Astroworld

HOUSTON — A former University of Mississippi student is one of the eight people who died during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival.

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hildago, Madison Dubiski, 23, was one of the victims.

FOX13 reached out to Ole Miss for comment on the tragedy of Dubiski’s death.

Ole Miss said:

We were very saddened to hear about Madison. Related to your inquiry about her student status, we can confirm that she is not a current student or a graduate and was only enrolled at the University of Mississippi during 2016–17 academic year.

Dubiski’s family and friends mourned their loss and remembered her as they set up a floral memorial at NRG Park, according to our National Content Desk.

“We had a mass casualty event here at Astroworld,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said at a news conference on Friday night.

Officials are still unclear about what happened at the festival but are considering this a homicide investigation.

“This is now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics, and we’re going to get down to the bottom of it,” Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner confirmed during a Saturday news conference.

Late Monday afternoon, FOX13 learned Dubiski was apart of the ADPI sorority at Ole Miss. They declined to comment on her death, but told us they appreciate the prayers and condolences.

