CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Drone Tried to Disrupt the Power Grid #drone #droneday

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the popularity of drones increase so does their potential for nefarious use. This Wired article highlights the need for more oversight as the industry grows. That mounting threat has not been met with proportional mitigations. While the FAA does...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone review

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is a modern classic thanks to being the first consumer drone featuring a 1-inch sensor and adjustable aperture. With multiple flight modes, intelligent safety features and the ability to capture professional-quality stills and video, it’s suitable for drone pilots of all levels of experience. The...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Security#Power Grid#Photography#Dji#Adafruit#Uav
Digital Camera World

Best drone landing pad in 2021

A crucial accessory for many drone operations is a landing pad. You might think they’re just for show, but showing where you’re operating from is actually quite important. Placing them effectively “bagsies” (reserves) a spot on the ground, like throwing a towel at the beach, so people know you’re operating from that spot.
ELECTRONICS
digitalconnectmag.com

Drone Mapping

A drone also called an unmanned aerial vehicle, is just one type of remote-controlled aircraft. It can be used for various purposes such as transportation, and it has now become popular because of its low cost, versatility, and convenience. With their onboard cameras, these drones take HD quality pictures and videos from different angles, which are then processed by drone mapping software.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Drone Successfully Delivers Lungs for Transplant #drone #droneday

Exciting drone and health news from CBC News: The National on YouTube:. Toronto’s University Health Network says it has completed the first double lung transplant where lungs were delivered by drone. Welcome to drone day on the Adafruit blog. Every Monday we deliver the latest news, products and more from...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Pfizer drones light up night sky in China #drone #droneday

Part marketing, part informational outreach; Pfizer has a fancy drone show. The drones are sent to remote locations in China to put on a show about a variety of health topics. Pfizer recently put on a drone light show in the remote mountain area of southwestern China, where people of the Yi ethnic group, also known as Nuosu, live. For about 20 minutes, the light-bearing vehicles formed different shapes in the sky to relay six basic medical messages. Paired with broadcast commentaries in both Mandarin and Nuosu, the images tried to educate local residents about the importance of maternity testing, childhood vaccination, washing hands, restraint in alcohol use, wearing a mask and a balanced diet.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FAA
The Associated Press

ModalAI Releases New Seeker Micro-Development Drone and VOXL CAM Perception Engine that Powers Smaller Drones, Robots and IoT Devices

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021-- ModalAI ® officially released two new products today that help developers create smaller, smarter and safer robots and drones quickly and easily – the VOXL CAM ™ perception engine and the Seeker ™ micro-development drone, the world’s first micro-development drone optimized for development of both indoor and outdoor autonomous navigation. Both new products are now on sale at modalai.com.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

The top drone manufacturers of 2021

Drone Industry Insights (DII) analyzed more than 500 global companies whose core business is to manufacture drones. Here’s what they found…. The top positions in the ranking are occupied by manufacturers of multi-rotor drones in the prosumer sector. DII classifies prosumer drones as those with prices that do not exceed $10,000. Here are the top three commercial drone manufacturers of 2021, according to DII:
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

Quantum-Systems expands into North America to meet growing sales of the Vector VTOL drone, powered by Auterion

MOORPARK, CA — November 2, 2021 — Quantum-Systems, innovative developer, designer, and producer of advanced eVTOL UAVs announced today the formation of a facility in the U.S. to meet the growing demand for Quantum-Systems products among U.S. defense and security customers, effective January 1, 2022. Quantum-Systems VTOL drones Vector and...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is It Too Late To Start Drone Photography?

The first mass-market drones were manufactured more than a decade ago. As with anything, being over 10 years late to it can create some hurdles to entry. In this article, I will share some of my experiences as a relative latecomer to drone photography. Being Late Means More Options. Being...
PHOTOGRAPHY
suasnews.com

TUNDRA drone integrated with UgCS Integrated Systems solutions

November 3, 2021 (Riga, Latvia) – SPH Engineering and France-based Hexadrone partner to integrate TUNDRA drone with a ground-penetrating radar. The trial flight was conducted in Balogi, Latvia and confirmed the compatibility of the drone with a GPR sensor to perform near surface surveys. The integration was performed to unlock...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

A Drone Tried to Attack a Pennsylvania Power Station in 2020

Wired published a fascinating story of a unknown person who used a drone to attempt to short circuit a power substation last year. The operator of the Pennsylvania drone appears to have attempted a less brute-force approach. But efforts to hide the operator’s identity may have contributed to their failure to connect with the intended target. By removing the camera, the joint bulletin says, they had to rely on line-of-sight navigation, rather than being able to take a drone’s eye view.
ELECTRONICS
indianapublicmedia.org

Scientists use drone technology to aid blowhole research

Y: Drones can be pretty cool. D: They’re used for everything from flying for fun to delivering packages …. Y: Scientists at Macquarie University, in Australia, use drones to harvest bacteria from the vapors that come from the blowholes of whales. D: That sounds crazy. How does it work?. Y:...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

ProRes Cinema Drones

The DJI Mavic 3 drone has been unveiled by the brand alongside the DJI Mavic 3 Cine, which are both positioned as premium multimedia equipment for avid videographers and photographers alike. The drones are both equipped with the Hasselblad L2D-20-c dual-camera system that boasts a 4/3 CMOS camera, while the...
ELECTRONICS
FireRescue1

Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced - Compact Drone with Powerful Thermal and Visual Sensors

A compact drone with powerful thermal and visual sensors. It is highly versatile and packs a whole lot of performance upgrades from its predecessor. With high-resolution thermal and visual cameras, the M2EA supports up to 32× digital zoom and is capable of centimeter-level positioning accuracy, now with the RTK module. It comes built-in with a range of advanced controls and an extended port for mounting additional accessories – that expand users’ capabilities – in close-range operations like inspections, search and rescue missions, fire response, and more.
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

American drone registration decline

Many people are looking for drone registration statistics. While the Part 47 registration database is publicly available, the Part 48 registration database is not. The vast majority of drones register under Part 48. The FAA has released Part 48 drone registration data in pieces. They haven’t ever bundled it all together to see what is going on overtime. You have to search around and find snippets.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

No battery? That’s no problem for the future Internet of Things #IoT #InternetOfThings @BulletinAtomic

Experts have forecast that by 2035, over a trillion connected devices will make up the so-called Internet of Things. All those devices will need power, and batteries are an incredibly environmentally destructive energy source. The mining of lithium—a key element in today’s rechargeable batteries—uses excessive amounts of water and, in some cases, has displaced indigenous tribes whose members live on top of the valuable resource. Also, when batteries die, they leach toxins into and out of the municipal landfills where they too often wind up.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy