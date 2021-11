MU’s School of Nursing receives a $1.9 million grant to research how Missouri’s nursing homes responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the researchers, associate professor Amy Vogelsmeier, says she and her partner, associate professor Lori Popejoy, will take a look at what worked and what didn’t. They’ll then use their findings to develop guidelines on how nursing homes nationwide should respond to future outbreaks. Vogelsmeier says the guidelines can be used for many different types of outbreaks.

