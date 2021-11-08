CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7127 Emaly Jane Way

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be Built- Clarendon model at Elkridge Crossing- Featuring the 4th floor 3rd Bedroom and loft for additional living space and a deck off of the kitchen. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it's sure to fit...

602 E Maple Road

Brick Rancher with full in-law apartment in lower level. In-ground pool, hot tub and fenced rear yard. Sunroom addition with ceramic flooring. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Large kitchen with counter bar for stools. The large great room off kitchen has freshly refinished hardwood floors, overlooks rear yard and can be used as entertainment room, dining room, or office. There are 2 areas for washers and dryers. One on the main level and another in the ithe lower level for the in-law apartment. This house is unique to the neighborhood although from the front exterior you would not see it. Rear yard has unground pool and hot tub.
206 Tulip Drive

The convenience is perfect, the size is deceiving, more to offer than just meets the eye! You'll be overjoyed making this ranch home your's. Large family room addition off the kitchen - dining room will make entertaining so enjoyable! Walk out your family room to a large deck surrounded by a fenced yard.Three bedrooms on the first floor with one full and one half bath, Lower level easily an inlaw suite, kitchen, bedroom, full bath. Total square footage over 2500 sq ft.To round out this value a one car garage and carport.Check out the floor plan to discover the space.
507 E 39TH Street

Original arched doorway,hardwood floors and cozy fireplace come with this spacious semi-detached home . Updated baths , deck and detached garage lead the list of amenities! Central location convenient to JHU, Union Memorial and Charles Village!. Listing courtesy of Century 21 The Real Estate Centre. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
3936 Angelton Court

Home for the Holidays!!Why rent when you can own this sun-filled brick front townhome in the sought-after Silver Spring Country Club community! Celebrate the holidays and the New Year in your beautiful new home!!!This lovingly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features Foyer entry with guest closet, spacious Living and Dining rooms with new lighting, crown molding and bamboo flooring. Updated table-space Kitchen with ample soft-close designer cabinets includes a lazy susan, granite countertops, updated black & stainless appliances, new lighting, bamboo flooring and glass doors opening to the freshly stained Deck overlooking trees and gardens. The upper level boasts a Primary Bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, fan, wall of closets, and updated carpeting. An additional family-sized Bedroom or 2nd Primary bedroom also features updated carpeting, wall of closets and a linen closet. The remodeled Hall Bath is equipped with dual sinks, designer cabinets, granite counter top, tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, tile flooring and allows dual access from the primary bedroom or the hallway. The daylight walk-out lower level is complete with an extra large Recreation room perfect for family fun and entertaining and features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, new carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to rear yard and paver Patio. A renovated Half Bath boasts new vanity, granite top, lights and flooring. The oversized laundry/storage room is equipped with full size washer/dryer. The walk in storage closet under the steps complete the lower levelAdditional features include updated HVAC, wood blinds throughout, freshly painted interior, new lighting, new carpeting on lower level, updated carpet on the upper level, new vinyl flooring in half bath, updated windows and the sliding glass door on main level.An assigned parking space is in front of your home. There is also ample parking for guests throughout the community as well.The neighborhood offers a pool, community center, playgrounds & lakes, all of which are connected through a path system that encourages hiking, biking and just enjoying an evening walk. Shopping, restaurants, schools and places of worship are located within minutes of this wonderful home!The home is located close to Route 29, Route 200, I-95 for easy commuting to Baltimore, Columbia, and Washington DC! If you don't like driving, relax and ride the bus from the Greencastle Park & Ride, only 3 minutes away.Hurry don't wait this lovely home will not last long!
4300 Main Street

Rehab potential. Over 2100 square. Former church parsonage. Plenty of old house charm. Living room has bay window bringing in extra light. Den/parlor off entrance foyer leads to formal dining room. Back stairs off the kitchen leading to the primary bedroom. Balcony access from upstairs hall and primary bedroom. Large unfinished attic. Perfect candidate for FHA 203K or conventional rehab loan. Priced to move quickly. Bring your investors.
157 N Main

Charming 1900 colonial with cozy front porch and spacious lot within the town of Galena. This home has been lovingly cared for and updated to allow for today's living yet retains much of the original farmhouse feel .Highlights of the main level include, lovely hardwood floors, living room with gas log stove, separate dining room with built in china closet and french doors to sunroom, recently renovated kitchen with island and stainless appliances. On the upper level we find the main bedroom with 2/3 additional bedrooms. For your outdoor pleasure, there's an inviting front porch, a side/rear deck and a yard to please any gardener chock full of flowering bulbs and other greenery. Ample parking and outbuilding for storage. Conveniently located to nearby Sassafras River Marinas and Restaurants, easy access to Rt. 301, Middletown DE and points north. A perfect starter home, pied-a-terre for boaters at the nearby marinas, or someone who loves the charm of an historic home.
1206 Wildwood Parkway

This is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath well kept row home on Wildwood Parkway where the seller says it has been very quiet for a very long time. The house is located so that you can get access to the 695 Beltway and it is also conveniently located so that you can also get to downtown Baltimore. The basement is partially finished and has a half bath in it. It also comes with a washer and dryer and has central air-conditioning for those hot summer days. The seller says let's get it sold! Bring me an offer!
Ford Circle Road

What a great opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful leveled lot that backs to trees. Finally a lot that you won't see your neighbors in your rear yard. Very nice homes that surround this parcel with paved roads. Public Water & Sewer hookups available. Close to shopping, restaurants , and I-81.
2303 Olson Street , #2

Welcome home to this awesome oversized 1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Hilcrest Heights. This unit features freshly painted walls, gleaming wood flooring, an open and spacious upgraded white shaker kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an upgraded bathroom. It also offers in-suite laundry, a reserve parking space, and additional storage in the basement. This fantastic location offers a quick walk to the nearby grocery store, a Metro bus line right outside of the door, a 5 min ride to 3 Metro Stations, and plenty of food and shopping options at The New Iverson Mall.
14516 Banquo Terrace , #71

COMING SOON: THIS SPACIOUS FULLY FINISHED 3 LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR SILVER SPRING WITHIN AN EASY COMMUTE TO ALL POINTS OF INTEREST. ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT YOU MAY WANT OR NEED ARE WITHIN A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. THE UPDATES THROUGHOUT ARE SURE TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR CASTLE, JUST IN TIME FOR YOU! THE FENCED IN REAR YARD IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR GATHERINGS. YOU'VE CHECKED OUT THE MARKET. NOW COME TO CHECK OUT YOUR NEW HOME!! DON'T DELAY-CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.
63 Neptune Drive

Many folks have been spreading the word about how great it is to live on Rumsey Island in Joppatowne. It's true! It's really a unique area. It's part of one of the first planned unit developments. Leo Panitz, the developer of the area back in the 60's had a grand vision of a perfect community with retail, open space, recreation, schools and a mix of housing near the Gunpowder River, Canal-ways were built on the island for recreational activities and Rumsey Island is now a beloved community where many folks are original owners or very long term residents because it's so awesome to live here. And this house is so close to the water, in the wintertime, when the trees are bare, the owner says she can see some of the waterway from her house! And when you take walks in the community you can see the waterways as well. People say living near the water and in this community is like living on vacation all year round!! Come see for yourself what a great community it is that people are talking about. There is a non mandatory community association you can join too. They have many community events and dinners. Also since covid started, numerous bands have been playing on the water at various people's residences for the community to enjoy music by water. There is a marina nearby that offers: gasoline and pumps outs for your boat, community events, and they have been renting out kayaks and paddle boards during the summer time. Rumsey Island is a very desirable development where they have a few community social media sites where folks band together, share and look out for one another. Now about this great house in Rumsey Island!!! Don't miss out on this single family home with a deep rear fully fenced backyard. The kitchen offers granite counters and all appliances convey, and there is access to the rear yard with a small deck from the kitchen. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen too, Enjoy the dining and living room open floor plan. Upper level has two bedrooms. It used to be a 3 bedroom home upstairs, but 2 bedrooms were converted to one large bedroom, but could be easily converted bake if so desired by the buyer. A wall or slider door could be added easily. The lower level has a large bedroom, large built in closets and full bath, currently being used as the primary bedroom. Enjoy the Family room on the lower level that boasts of brand new carpeting and beautiful laminate flooring. And stay warm with the pellet stove that is surrounded by an awesome stone block wall. Sellers to offer a 1-year home warranty too! Now is your chance! Interest rates are still really low too! Don't miss out on this great opportunity.**Sellers prefer an after Christmas settlement**
4960 Fairmont Avenue , #1004

Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
1018 N Charles Street , R-2

Gorgeous unit in Historic Mount Vernon. Exposed Brick, Large Windows, High ceilings, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Built-ins, Stainless Steel Appliances Washer and Dryer in unit. Within walking distance to several local attractions. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Integrity. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
4015 Vacation Lane

Crafted by Rock Spring Homes- a local Arlington builder whose members have 35+ years development experience and over 100 completed projects. Located in one of Arlington+GGs most desirable neighborhoods- this Cherrydale stunner is sure to impress. The home embodies suburban comfort with urban conveniences. DC is two lights away, and the area is walkable with parks, stores, cafes, and top-tier K-12 schools nearby. Thoughtful, creative, high-end, custom designs are evident in the home+GGs flow and finishes. The polished construction accommodates the modern lifestyle: enhancing entertaining & enriching everyday living. Contact: Kevin McGovern 571 214 3514.
37973 Campbell Clan Lane

Handsome fieldstone and brick estate home beautifully sited on 17.36 acres in private Catoctin Creeks. Custom home with top-of-the-line construction, gorgeous design, finest quality material, state-of-the-art audio, visual & security systems and intercom on 3 levels. Dramatic entry (ceiling 19 Ft) with an elegant winding double staircase. The main level has 10 Ft ceilings except the Family Room has a two-story coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Adjoining the family room is a Study and Powder Room. There is also a 2nd staircase to the upper level. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, center island, and all with granite countertops. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless to include a gas stove with six burners & three ovens, two wall ovens, refrigerator, microwave, an d two dishwashers. Adjoining the Kitchen is a morning room for casual dining. There's also a Sunroom that extends from the front to the rear of the home with ceiling fans. Outside the sunroom is an expansive porch that goes from the front to the back with incredible vistas, perfect for great views and dining. Main & upper level flooring is Hickory Hardwood except for Laundry Room and all bathrooms which are tile. The laundry room has a laundry shoot, washer and dryer, built-in Ironing Board, custom cabinets, and dog bath. Exit to the three-car garage is in the laundry room. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite with a coffered ceiling and 3-sided gas fireplace, sitting area, 3 enormous walk-in closets, additional laundry with stacked washer & dryer plus built-in Ironing board. The spacious master bath has a soaking tub, shower, extra closet, and double vanities with granite countertops. The commode has a private room. The upper level has another suite with a spacious bedroom and private bath. There is a Princess Suite with a private bath and two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. There are a total of five bedrooms and four baths on this level. All flooring is Hickory Hardwood with the exception of the bathrooms.The lower level is incredible, and has 10 Ft ceiling and there is an abundance of natural light from the many windows and two double-door walkouts. The flooring is tile, except for the Home Theater. The Home Theater is 26' X 18' with top-of-the-line B&W speakers, built-in surround system, 100" Projector screen, Sony Projector, multiple internet drops for smart Projectors, (theater seating does not convey). It has beautifully decorated walls, lighting and carpeted floor plus extra insulation so that no sound interferes with the rest of the lower level. There is a sitting area with a fireplace that adjoins the spacious game area with a fully equipped bar and full bath. This are has a 7.2 audio system, Pioneer Receiver, B&W speakers, CLR and built-in wall surround sound plus multiple internet drops for smart TVs. The lower level also features an exercise room, wine-tasting room, wine storage cold cellar plus a locked security room. The residence has 10,072 finished square feet!The rear property has a spacious fenced garden to prevent animals from entering. Also, the back of the property has an orchard with fruit and nut trees and at the furthest point is Catoctin Creek. Catoctin Creeks is for horse lovers with it's horse trails. Horses, cows, or other large animals are welcomed. (swine are not allowed) Poultry may be kept for the owners' use . Check Documents for Covenants.The property is for the most discerning buyer seeking privacy and all the beautiful & quality features that this home offers. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!
100 Mill Lane

Welcome home! This a beautiful and cozy 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5.99 Acres! Quite lot, with plenty of parking and fire pit area. Kitchen with granite countertops, two pantries, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms, ceiling fans, a lot of natural lighting with skylights. Carpet on main & upper level. Large family room with beautiful all brick fireplace wall leads out to wrap around deck/porch with plenty of room for family gatherings. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining room and stairs. Formal living room or office, fully finished lower level, with 4th bedroom, full bath, theater room with walkout, two storage closets. Above ground pool with deck.
3434 Heron Glen Way

Welcome home to the Isleton Luxury Townhome at Watershed. The Isleton floorplan features over 2,300 square feet of finished living space, but can be even larger with the optional 10 foot extension and optional 4th level. The main level offers a rear kitchen layout with a massive kitchen island, 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 7 inch luxury vinyl plank flooring in the cafe and kitchen. The rear kitchen layout creates a wide open space to entertain in your Cafe and Gathering Room. The Master Bedroom features a large walk in closet, and an en-suite with shower and double vanity with granite top. The 2 guest bedroom offer generous space and closets just next to the hall bath. Watershed is close to the BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, with easy access to public transportation at Odenton Station.
15401 Baileys Lane

This magnificently crafted home creates an elegant and delightful feel! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom colonial has everything you need when looking for a single-family home! You must check out the 800 sqft magnificent addition added to create an oversized owner bedroom suite with sitting area, jacuzzi tub and 2 massive 10 x 12 walk-in closets. This home features, 2 car garage, roof 2019, Hot water heater 2008, sited on .48-acre lot fully fenced with pool, new pool cover, filter liner and pump replaced 2019, 1,000 sqft flagstone patio and deck. Not to mention... Kitchen is open with window overlooking the pool and beautiful backyard, family room is open with built in wet bar, wood burning fireplace with wood stove, oversized guest bedrooms and guest bathroom with the potential to add a double vanity, walk-out basement with full bathroom, 2nd built-in bar, extra room for office/exercise room, potential bedroom or storage.
11410 Notchcliff Road

To be built! Greenspring Homes presents the Roosevelt III Farmhouse. Fell as though you are on vacation every single day with serene pond views from your brand new home. Four bedrooms, two full and one half bath. Open main level with living room/study, kitchen, dining area and family room with gas fireplace featuring shiplap surround. The gourmet kitchen includes a double wall oven, a cooktop with stainless steel hood, large island and a four foot butler pantry/coffee bar. Entertaining has never been so easy with such a great flowing floorplan and kitchen that any chef would love to cook in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Generous bedroom sizes. Luxurious primary suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Photos are only to show likeness of Builder's product. Please refer to go sheet for details on this home. Agents must register clients!
46 Faye Drive

Beautiful Statesman model 2 car garage home is in move-in-ready condition this one will sell fast! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 +-+ bath. Enter through the main level and see the nice and cozy living room, the foyer will lead you to the gorgeous and spacious kitchen that offers everything you need, this kitchen offers granite counter tops with a huge island for entertaining along with whirlpool stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in-pantry. This fabulous home offers a huge family room open layout directly off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers access to the exterior Patio. The Second floor offers for 4 bedrooms 2 full bath and a spacious laundry, the washer and dryer conveys! Nice size masters bedroom with walk-in -closet and private bath. All window blinds convey! This home is newly fenced and landscaped with a great size back yard with a stone patio along with a shed for all of your mowing equipment or simply extra storage. Agents schedule your showing asap this one won't last!
