7127 Emaly Jane Way

Many folks have been spreading the word about how great it is to live on Rumsey Island in Joppatowne. It's true! It's really a unique area. It's part of one of the first planned unit developments. Leo Panitz, the developer of the area back in the 60's had a grand vision of a perfect community with retail, open space, recreation, schools and a mix of housing near the Gunpowder River, Canal-ways were built on the island for recreational activities and Rumsey Island is now a beloved community where many folks are original owners or very long term residents because it's so awesome to live here. And this house is so close to the water, in the wintertime, when the trees are bare, the owner says she can see some of the waterway from her house! And when you take walks in the community you can see the waterways as well. People say living near the water and in this community is like living on vacation all year round!! Come see for yourself what a great community it is that people are talking about. There is a non mandatory community association you can join too. They have many community events and dinners. Also since covid started, numerous bands have been playing on the water at various people's residences for the community to enjoy music by water. There is a marina nearby that offers: gasoline and pumps outs for your boat, community events, and they have been renting out kayaks and paddle boards during the summer time. Rumsey Island is a very desirable development where they have a few community social media sites where folks band together, share and look out for one another. Now about this great house in Rumsey Island!!! Don't miss out on this single family home with a deep rear fully fenced backyard. The kitchen offers granite counters and all appliances convey, and there is access to the rear yard with a small deck from the kitchen. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen too, Enjoy the dining and living room open floor plan. Upper level has two bedrooms. It used to be a 3 bedroom home upstairs, but 2 bedrooms were converted to one large bedroom, but could be easily converted bake if so desired by the buyer. A wall or slider door could be added easily. The lower level has a large bedroom, large built in closets and full bath, currently being used as the primary bedroom. Enjoy the Family room on the lower level that boasts of brand new carpeting and beautiful laminate flooring. And stay warm with the pellet stove that is surrounded by an awesome stone block wall. Sellers to offer a 1-year home warranty too! Now is your chance! Interest rates are still really low too! Don't miss out on this great opportunity.**Sellers prefer an after Christmas settlement**

RETAIL ・ 5 HOURS AGO