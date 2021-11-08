Valorant New Map Leak for Episode 4 Act 1

A new Star Wars game has potentially leaked, or more specifically, a new Star Wars game called Star Wars Eclipse from developer Quantic Dream, a team that is best known for Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and its work in the past with Sony on PS3 and PS4 exclusives. Unfortunately, the new report doesn't say a ton about the game, but it does reveal that it is set during the High Republic era, which is to say to a period of 200 years defined by the Jedi golden age and Outer Rim exploration that happened during it. It was also when the Galatic Republic was at the height of its power. Hardcore Star Wars fans will need little introduction to the High Republic era, but this game could serve as an introduction to mainstream fans of the sci-fi IP.

