20 Fannies Meadow Court

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article**OPEN HOUSE**Sat, Nov 13 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM*** Welcome to Fenby Farms!! Custom built and designed, loved and cared for by original owners. From the moment you arrive you are greeted in splendor with lush landscaping and custom hardscaping that leads you to the welcoming covered front porch. This stunning...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2602 Glengyle Drive , #119

Gorgeous updated home in a great location! Close to I66, I495, Vienna Metro and Tyson's Corner. Walk to the Town of Vienna, restaurants, and shops, with a convenient Metro bus stop at the entrance to community. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, SS Appliances. Washer and dryer installed. Laminated flooring all over the living room and bedrooms. 2602 Glengyle Dr #119, Vienna, VA 22181 is a condo home that contains 1,131 sq ft and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8207 River Road , #19

Only 2 homes remain in this amazing location in Bethesda. Record speed selling, and you will see why the moment you enter the gatehouse. Luxury greets you every step of the way, from your own private elevator, details galore in a chefs kitchen, and the awes do not stop there,This is the last end unit remaining in the entire community. The build out time will be in 2023, giving you the freedom to get things in order while designing your perfect new home. Don't wait.amenities galore, 24 hour gated security, pool, gym, sauna, hot tub, LIVE IT UPOPEN DAILY 11-5.
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

65 Adams Drive NE

Location, Location, Location. Located in the heart of Leesburg with quick access to routes 15,7 and the toll road. Beautifully renovated home with new flooring, Fresh paints, new granite countertops, new hvac and new washer/dryer. Owner has ordered the windows and will be replaced soon once received. Listing courtesy of...
LEESBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3936 Angelton Court

Home for the Holidays!!Why rent when you can own this sun-filled brick front townhome in the sought-after Silver Spring Country Club community! Celebrate the holidays and the New Year in your beautiful new home!!!This lovingly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features Foyer entry with guest closet, spacious Living and Dining rooms with new lighting, crown molding and bamboo flooring. Updated table-space Kitchen with ample soft-close designer cabinets includes a lazy susan, granite countertops, updated black & stainless appliances, new lighting, bamboo flooring and glass doors opening to the freshly stained Deck overlooking trees and gardens. The upper level boasts a Primary Bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, fan, wall of closets, and updated carpeting. An additional family-sized Bedroom or 2nd Primary bedroom also features updated carpeting, wall of closets and a linen closet. The remodeled Hall Bath is equipped with dual sinks, designer cabinets, granite counter top, tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, tile flooring and allows dual access from the primary bedroom or the hallway. The daylight walk-out lower level is complete with an extra large Recreation room perfect for family fun and entertaining and features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, new carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to rear yard and paver Patio. A renovated Half Bath boasts new vanity, granite top, lights and flooring. The oversized laundry/storage room is equipped with full size washer/dryer. The walk in storage closet under the steps complete the lower levelAdditional features include updated HVAC, wood blinds throughout, freshly painted interior, new lighting, new carpeting on lower level, updated carpet on the upper level, new vinyl flooring in half bath, updated windows and the sliding glass door on main level.An assigned parking space is in front of your home. There is also ample parking for guests throughout the community as well.The neighborhood offers a pool, community center, playgrounds & lakes, all of which are connected through a path system that encourages hiking, biking and just enjoying an evening walk. Shopping, restaurants, schools and places of worship are located within minutes of this wonderful home!The home is located close to Route 29, Route 200, I-95 for easy commuting to Baltimore, Columbia, and Washington DC! If you don't like driving, relax and ride the bus from the Greencastle Park & Ride, only 3 minutes away.Hurry don't wait this lovely home will not last long!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Middleton Road

GREAT Place to Call Home - Cul-de-Sac Lot, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Large Family room and Living room, Very nice Fenced in Back Yard, No HOA. This home features include bedrooms that are spacious, large closets, good storage, separate Laundry room, and more. A nice cozy place to call home!! Do not miss out today.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

602 E Maple Road

Brick Rancher with full in-law apartment in lower level. In-ground pool, hot tub and fenced rear yard. Sunroom addition with ceramic flooring. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Large kitchen with counter bar for stools. The large great room off kitchen has freshly refinished hardwood floors, overlooks rear yard and can be used as entertainment room, dining room, or office. There are 2 areas for washers and dryers. One on the main level and another in the ithe lower level for the in-law apartment. This house is unique to the neighborhood although from the front exterior you would not see it. Rear yard has unground pool and hot tub.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

53 Archwood Avenue

Beautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement with a club room, a full bath, and bedrooms. Nice deck overlooking a fenced in yard. MUST SEE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2905 Old Court Road

Price adjustment on this remarkable frank lloyd wright inspired home incorporating large expanses of glass to help meld outdoor and indoor living spaces. open floor concept invites nature's beauty to be enjoyed in every space. chef's inspired kitchen offers separate fridge/freezer, coffee station, huge island w retractable table opens into family room anchored by true double sided stacked stone fireplace. tremendous cathedral ceilings opening the living/dining rooms into the rear garden. primary wing provides two walls of glass, offering full views of the expansive grounds indicative of wright's philosophy of blurring the line between indoor and outdoor space. you'll find beautiful exposed beams, intricate lighting details, custom stone work among other fine details reminiscent of wright's architecture. main level heated floors. tranquil sunroom is perfect in any season. lower level rec room, full bath and cedar closet. flagstone patios open to magnificent grounds and screened in gazebo. huge circular drive with ample parking and oversized 3-car garage. shed. property conveys with separately deeded 1.25 acre buildable lot (2903 Old Court).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2459 James Banks Road SE , 106 B

To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

916-916 Barnaby Street SE , P-13

***ONE PARKING SPACE*** behind Manor View condos, off street, behind roll up gate and fenced lot. Purchased as part of a package so no additional information is available. Remote for roll up gate can be purchased from management company, condo fees are estimated and need to be confirmed by buyer. Buyer can purchase condo docs as well if they so choose. Selling as-is and where-is, cash only, non-contingent contracts. May be purchased by owners outside Manor View. Multiple spaces available for sale and discounts available for multi-space purchase. Listing agent has financial interest.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8314 Black Harrier Lane

MUST SEE! WON'T LAST! MINT CONDITION! Spacious 4b/3b end-unit townhome in Jacob's Forrest Subdivision. Large 4th bedroom on first floor. Huge Master with loads of closet space, and two more bedrooms on 3rd floor. Upgraded appliances in large quartz Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, island, and breakfast bar. Over and under cabinet lighting as well as recessed lighting to brighten your cooking and eating experience. The home boasts a large wrap-a-round deck with remote controlled awning and fully private fenced patio/yard in back with storage shed. Home also includes an Infrared Sauna and under stairs office/nook on 1st floor.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19 Luray Avenue

Brick rambler in convenient location . Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and unfinished basement for future expansion. Nice backyard for entertaining. A little TLC could make this home shine. Property is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Weichert, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14516 Banquo Terrace , #71

COMING SOON: THIS SPACIOUS FULLY FINISHED 3 LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR SILVER SPRING WITHIN AN EASY COMMUTE TO ALL POINTS OF INTEREST. ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT YOU MAY WANT OR NEED ARE WITHIN A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. THE UPDATES THROUGHOUT ARE SURE TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR CASTLE, JUST IN TIME FOR YOU! THE FENCED IN REAR YARD IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR GATHERINGS. YOU'VE CHECKED OUT THE MARKET. NOW COME TO CHECK OUT YOUR NEW HOME!! DON'T DELAY-CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

232 Forgotten Lane

COUNTRY GETAWAY ON 6-PLUS WOODED ACRES. HUNTING ALLOWED! NOT IN AN HOA! One-level, 3-bedroom dwelling on a secluded, wooded 6.23-acre lot. In eastern Frederick County, a short drive to I-81, Rt. 7 and Winchester. Use it as your weekend retreat or for full-time living. Has a well and a 3-bedroom conventional septic. Doublewide. Sold as-is. Cash or conventional financing only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1206 Wildwood Parkway

This is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath well kept row home on Wildwood Parkway where the seller says it has been very quiet for a very long time. The house is located so that you can get access to the 695 Beltway and it is also conveniently located so that you can also get to downtown Baltimore. The basement is partially finished and has a half bath in it. It also comes with a washer and dryer and has central air-conditioning for those hot summer days. The seller says let's get it sold! Bring me an offer!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4960 Fairmont Avenue , #1004

Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Bristol Avenue

A diamond in the rough! A little work could bring this large Victorina home back to life. Property offers 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Property is zoned B-1. Majority of windows have been replaced. Great investment opportunity. Property is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Weichert,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1018 N Charles Street , R-2

Gorgeous unit in Historic Mount Vernon. Exposed Brick, Large Windows, High ceilings, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Built-ins, Stainless Steel Appliances Washer and Dryer in unit. Within walking distance to several local attractions. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Integrity. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MOUNT VERNON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37973 Campbell Clan Lane

Handsome fieldstone and brick estate home beautifully sited on 17.36 acres in private Catoctin Creeks. Custom home with top-of-the-line construction, gorgeous design, finest quality material, state-of-the-art audio, visual & security systems and intercom on 3 levels. Dramatic entry (ceiling 19 Ft) with an elegant winding double staircase. The main level has 10 Ft ceilings except the Family Room has a two-story coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Adjoining the family room is a Study and Powder Room. There is also a 2nd staircase to the upper level. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, center island, and all with granite countertops. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless to include a gas stove with six burners & three ovens, two wall ovens, refrigerator, microwave, an d two dishwashers. Adjoining the Kitchen is a morning room for casual dining. There's also a Sunroom that extends from the front to the rear of the home with ceiling fans. Outside the sunroom is an expansive porch that goes from the front to the back with incredible vistas, perfect for great views and dining. Main & upper level flooring is Hickory Hardwood except for Laundry Room and all bathrooms which are tile. The laundry room has a laundry shoot, washer and dryer, built-in Ironing Board, custom cabinets, and dog bath. Exit to the three-car garage is in the laundry room. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite with a coffered ceiling and 3-sided gas fireplace, sitting area, 3 enormous walk-in closets, additional laundry with stacked washer & dryer plus built-in Ironing board. The spacious master bath has a soaking tub, shower, extra closet, and double vanities with granite countertops. The commode has a private room. The upper level has another suite with a spacious bedroom and private bath. There is a Princess Suite with a private bath and two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. There are a total of five bedrooms and four baths on this level. All flooring is Hickory Hardwood with the exception of the bathrooms.The lower level is incredible, and has 10 Ft ceiling and there is an abundance of natural light from the many windows and two double-door walkouts. The flooring is tile, except for the Home Theater. The Home Theater is 26' X 18' with top-of-the-line B&W speakers, built-in surround system, 100" Projector screen, Sony Projector, multiple internet drops for smart Projectors, (theater seating does not convey). It has beautifully decorated walls, lighting and carpeted floor plus extra insulation so that no sound interferes with the rest of the lower level. There is a sitting area with a fireplace that adjoins the spacious game area with a fully equipped bar and full bath. This are has a 7.2 audio system, Pioneer Receiver, B&W speakers, CLR and built-in wall surround sound plus multiple internet drops for smart TVs. The lower level also features an exercise room, wine-tasting room, wine storage cold cellar plus a locked security room. The residence has 10,072 finished square feet!The rear property has a spacious fenced garden to prevent animals from entering. Also, the back of the property has an orchard with fruit and nut trees and at the furthest point is Catoctin Creek. Catoctin Creeks is for horse lovers with it's horse trails. Horses, cows, or other large animals are welcomed. (swine are not allowed) Poultry may be kept for the owners' use . Check Documents for Covenants.The property is for the most discerning buyer seeking privacy and all the beautiful & quality features that this home offers. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 Mill Lane

Welcome home! This a beautiful and cozy 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5.99 Acres! Quite lot, with plenty of parking and fire pit area. Kitchen with granite countertops, two pantries, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms, ceiling fans, a lot of natural lighting with skylights. Carpet on main & upper level. Large family room with beautiful all brick fireplace wall leads out to wrap around deck/porch with plenty of room for family gatherings. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining room and stairs. Formal living room or office, fully finished lower level, with 4th bedroom, full bath, theater room with walkout, two storage closets. Above ground pool with deck.
MLS

