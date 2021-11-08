CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

How did Alabama’s representatives vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill?

By Zach Hester
 6 days ago

( WHNT ) — Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package after months of intraparty bickering between progressive and moderate Democrats.

According to The Associated Press , the final vote tally fell at 228-206, with 13 House Republicans voting in favor while six Democrats voted against it.

In Alabama, all of the Republican congressman – Aderholt, Brooks, Carl, Moore, Palmer, and Rogers – voted against the measure, while the state’s lone Democratic representative, Terri Sewell, backed the bill.

Both Reps. Robert Aderholt and Gary Palmer claimed only 10 percent of the bill actually goes toward infrastructure projects – while expressing frustrations with what they call the “Green New Deal.”

“I fully support funding for infrastructure that is focused on national priorities rather than wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on a Green New Deal wish list and programs under the guise of human infrastructure that simply expand government control of our lives,” Palmer said in a statement released Saturday.

Aderholt stated on Twitter that “only around 10 percent of this bill goes to what most of us would call infrastructure… The other 90 percent goes to liberal wish list items like the Green New Deal. We need to focus on actual infrastructure.”

The aim of the bill is to “create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure,” according to remarks made by President Joe Biden on Saturday — with huge investments in transportation, roads, bridges, electric vehicles, and broadband.

Biden hailed the bill’s passage as a “monumental step forward for the nation.”

“We’re looking more forward to having shovels in the ground to begin rebuilding America,” Biden said. “And for all of you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly, this bill is for you… This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.  And it’s long overdue.”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

To view the bill’s full text, click here .

