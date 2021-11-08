CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1028 N Central Avenue

Cover picture for the articleList price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Wednesday, November 17th & ends Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 1:30 PM. Tenant Occupied Townhouse...

65 Adams Drive NE

Location, Location, Location. Located in the heart of Leesburg with quick access to routes 15,7 and the toll road. Beautifully renovated home with new flooring, Fresh paints, new granite countertops, new hvac and new washer/dryer. Owner has ordered the windows and will be replaced soon once received. Listing courtesy of...
LEESBURG, VA
8207 River Road , #19

Only 2 homes remain in this amazing location in Bethesda. Record speed selling, and you will see why the moment you enter the gatehouse. Luxury greets you every step of the way, from your own private elevator, details galore in a chefs kitchen, and the awes do not stop there,This is the last end unit remaining in the entire community. The build out time will be in 2023, giving you the freedom to get things in order while designing your perfect new home. Don't wait.amenities galore, 24 hour gated security, pool, gym, sauna, hot tub, LIVE IT UPOPEN DAILY 11-5.
BETHESDA, MD
2602 Glengyle Drive , #119

Gorgeous updated home in a great location! Close to I66, I495, Vienna Metro and Tyson's Corner. Walk to the Town of Vienna, restaurants, and shops, with a convenient Metro bus stop at the entrance to community. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, SS Appliances. Washer and dryer installed. Laminated flooring all over the living room and bedrooms. 2602 Glengyle Dr #119, Vienna, VA 22181 is a condo home that contains 1,131 sq ft and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
VIENNA, VA
3936 Angelton Court

Home for the Holidays!!Why rent when you can own this sun-filled brick front townhome in the sought-after Silver Spring Country Club community! Celebrate the holidays and the New Year in your beautiful new home!!!This lovingly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features Foyer entry with guest closet, spacious Living and Dining rooms with new lighting, crown molding and bamboo flooring. Updated table-space Kitchen with ample soft-close designer cabinets includes a lazy susan, granite countertops, updated black & stainless appliances, new lighting, bamboo flooring and glass doors opening to the freshly stained Deck overlooking trees and gardens. The upper level boasts a Primary Bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, fan, wall of closets, and updated carpeting. An additional family-sized Bedroom or 2nd Primary bedroom also features updated carpeting, wall of closets and a linen closet. The remodeled Hall Bath is equipped with dual sinks, designer cabinets, granite counter top, tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, tile flooring and allows dual access from the primary bedroom or the hallway. The daylight walk-out lower level is complete with an extra large Recreation room perfect for family fun and entertaining and features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, new carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to rear yard and paver Patio. A renovated Half Bath boasts new vanity, granite top, lights and flooring. The oversized laundry/storage room is equipped with full size washer/dryer. The walk in storage closet under the steps complete the lower levelAdditional features include updated HVAC, wood blinds throughout, freshly painted interior, new lighting, new carpeting on lower level, updated carpet on the upper level, new vinyl flooring in half bath, updated windows and the sliding glass door on main level.An assigned parking space is in front of your home. There is also ample parking for guests throughout the community as well.The neighborhood offers a pool, community center, playgrounds & lakes, all of which are connected through a path system that encourages hiking, biking and just enjoying an evening walk. Shopping, restaurants, schools and places of worship are located within minutes of this wonderful home!The home is located close to Route 29, Route 200, I-95 for easy commuting to Baltimore, Columbia, and Washington DC! If you don't like driving, relax and ride the bus from the Greencastle Park & Ride, only 3 minutes away.Hurry don't wait this lovely home will not last long!
4300 Main Street

Rehab potential. Over 2100 square. Former church parsonage. Plenty of old house charm. Living room has bay window bringing in extra light. Den/parlor off entrance foyer leads to formal dining room. Back stairs off the kitchen leading to the primary bedroom. Balcony access from upstairs hall and primary bedroom. Large unfinished attic. Perfect candidate for FHA 203K or conventional rehab loan. Priced to move quickly. Bring your investors.
507 E 39TH Street

Original arched doorway,hardwood floors and cozy fireplace come with this spacious semi-detached home . Updated baths , deck and detached garage lead the list of amenities! Central location convenient to JHU, Union Memorial and Charles Village!. Listing courtesy of Century 21 The Real Estate Centre. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
602 E Maple Road

Brick Rancher with full in-law apartment in lower level. In-ground pool, hot tub and fenced rear yard. Sunroom addition with ceramic flooring. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Large kitchen with counter bar for stools. The large great room off kitchen has freshly refinished hardwood floors, overlooks rear yard and can be used as entertainment room, dining room, or office. There are 2 areas for washers and dryers. One on the main level and another in the ithe lower level for the in-law apartment. This house is unique to the neighborhood although from the front exterior you would not see it. Rear yard has unground pool and hot tub.
222 Middleton Road

GREAT Place to Call Home - Cul-de-Sac Lot, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Large Family room and Living room, Very nice Fenced in Back Yard, No HOA. This home features include bedrooms that are spacious, large closets, good storage, separate Laundry room, and more. A nice cozy place to call home!! Do not miss out today.
24 Pigtail Lane

Beautiful renovated colonial located in Leetown. This house features three (3) bedrooms, (Master with balcony), upstairs office, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, living room with Jotul woodstove, family room, kitchen/dining room, pine wide plank flooring throughout, new shingled roof, porches, decks, balcony, plus 2 car detached garage with extra storage, workshop and much more. This house is very clean and move in ready. It is located within walking distance to the Leetown Fish Hatchery, near the Rt. 9 bypass and other travel routes.
2459 James Banks Road SE , 106 B

To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
Fall Hill Avenue

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only.+- Price TBD thru Online Only Bidding.+- Bidding closes on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm (EST).+-"Bidding is Currently Active Online".Tax Map Nos. 7779294444, 7779292583, 7779290425, 7779284589, 7779292081 and 7779284818 to be sold in its entirety for one money. See website for more details.
53 Archwood Avenue

Beautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement with a club room, a full bath, and bedrooms. Nice deck overlooking a fenced in yard. MUST SEE!
19 Luray Avenue

Brick rambler in convenient location . Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and unfinished basement for future expansion. Nice backyard for entertaining. A little TLC could make this home shine. Property is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Weichert, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
232 Forgotten Lane

COUNTRY GETAWAY ON 6-PLUS WOODED ACRES. HUNTING ALLOWED! NOT IN AN HOA! One-level, 3-bedroom dwelling on a secluded, wooded 6.23-acre lot. In eastern Frederick County, a short drive to I-81, Rt. 7 and Winchester. Use it as your weekend retreat or for full-time living. Has a well and a 3-bedroom conventional septic. Doublewide. Sold as-is. Cash or conventional financing only.
9 Bristol Avenue

A diamond in the rough! A little work could bring this large Victorina home back to life. Property offers 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Property is zoned B-1. Majority of windows have been replaced. Great investment opportunity. Property is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Weichert,...
157 N Main

Charming 1900 colonial with cozy front porch and spacious lot within the town of Galena. This home has been lovingly cared for and updated to allow for today's living yet retains much of the original farmhouse feel .Highlights of the main level include, lovely hardwood floors, living room with gas log stove, separate dining room with built in china closet and french doors to sunroom, recently renovated kitchen with island and stainless appliances. On the upper level we find the main bedroom with 2/3 additional bedrooms. For your outdoor pleasure, there's an inviting front porch, a side/rear deck and a yard to please any gardener chock full of flowering bulbs and other greenery. Ample parking and outbuilding for storage. Conveniently located to nearby Sassafras River Marinas and Restaurants, easy access to Rt. 301, Middletown DE and points north. A perfect starter home, pied-a-terre for boaters at the nearby marinas, or someone who loves the charm of an historic home.
29790 Cheryl Court

Dream Home! NO HOA! This is Completely updated from the top to the bottom with all of the upgrades...right to the new HVAC. All the bathrooms are custom with new shower doors and new tile. Enjoy those home cooked meals in this gorgeous kitchen with an amazing open floor plan. Walk out to the screen porch and have a cocktail by the oversized pool. There is so much storage in this place with even room for upgrades in the basement for an additional added bonus suite down there. you don't want to miss this one.Possibilities are endless in the basement with having a potential in law suite. The rough in All on 4.49 acres.
2303 Olson Street , #2

Welcome home to this awesome oversized 1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Hilcrest Heights. This unit features freshly painted walls, gleaming wood flooring, an open and spacious upgraded white shaker kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an upgraded bathroom. It also offers in-suite laundry, a reserve parking space, and additional storage in the basement. This fantastic location offers a quick walk to the nearby grocery store, a Metro bus line right outside of the door, a 5 min ride to 3 Metro Stations, and plenty of food and shopping options at The New Iverson Mall.
14516 Banquo Terrace , #71

COMING SOON: THIS SPACIOUS FULLY FINISHED 3 LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR SILVER SPRING WITHIN AN EASY COMMUTE TO ALL POINTS OF INTEREST. ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT YOU MAY WANT OR NEED ARE WITHIN A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. THE UPDATES THROUGHOUT ARE SURE TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR CASTLE, JUST IN TIME FOR YOU! THE FENCED IN REAR YARD IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR GATHERINGS. YOU'VE CHECKED OUT THE MARKET. NOW COME TO CHECK OUT YOUR NEW HOME!! DON'T DELAY-CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.
206 Tulip Drive

The convenience is perfect, the size is deceiving, more to offer than just meets the eye! You'll be overjoyed making this ranch home your's. Large family room addition off the kitchen - dining room will make entertaining so enjoyable! Walk out your family room to a large deck surrounded by a fenced yard.Three bedrooms on the first floor with one full and one half bath, Lower level easily an inlaw suite, kitchen, bedroom, full bath. Total square footage over 2500 sq ft.To round out this value a one car garage and carport.Check out the floor plan to discover the space.
