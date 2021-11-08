CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The demise of branches is overstated, big-bank executives say

By Allissa Kline, Laura Alix, Jon Prior, Polo Rocha
American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as big banks continue to trim their branch networks, they’re targeting opportunities to open new locations, suggesting that pandemic-induced changes in consumer behavior have not fundamentally changed their retail strategies. Executives at megabanks and large regionals laid out their latest thinking about the branch conundrum at an industry...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Europe’s banks turn to fees to kick customers’ branch habit

MADRID/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – At Spain’s Caixabank most customers visiting a branch for a service they could access online will now have to pay two euros for the privilege. The fees are part of a shift by European banks, suffering from years of negative interest rates, to start turning the screws on customers who still rely on dense branch networks. A surge in deposits during the pandemic – which banks then have to pay to park at the central bank – is spurring many European lenders to start squeezing money out of services they used to perform for free. “A main part of our business, taking deposits, is becoming a loss-making activity. What was once part of our core business and profits is now making losses,” said Caixabank’s CEO Gonzalo Gortazar last month. With Gortazar’s bank about to complete the integration of Bankia following its 4.3 billion euro ($4.92 billion) acquisition, it is sending its more than seven million new customers the details of the fee policy – including the branch usage fee which was detailed in a client letter seen by Reuters.
ECONOMY
American Banker

JPMorgan executive on how payments are 'eating the world'

Every business is a payments business. That’s the premise under which Jeremy Balkin, global head of innovation and corporate development at J.P. Morgan Payments, operates. It means that any merchant is reliant on the ability to send and receive money quickly and safely, a concept that Balkin says is at the root of such innovations as cars becoming payment vehicles.
ECONOMY
American Banker

How banks are combating high employee turnover

The resignations came as a surprise to Michael O’Rourke, the president and chief executive of Signature Bank in Rosemont, Illinois. But the shock wore off as he dug into the motives of employees who quit. In exit interviews, the employees said they were leaving for other industries and had nothing...
ROSEMONT, IL
American Banker

Widening digital divide forcing more community banks to find buyers

When Allegiance Bancshares and CBTX agreed to a merger of equals this week, the two Houston banks said the deal was motivated by a demand for better technology and need for scale. They are far from alone in citing these factors as prompting their consolidation. Many small lenders simply do...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
American Banker

Why so many banks are betting on health care

U.S. banks are increasingly fixing their gaze on an industry that offers attractive customer demographics, rapid growth and a reputation for being recession-proof: health care. KeyCorp, Zions Bancorp. and Capital One Financial are among the banks that have made big moves in the sector this year. Key and Zions are...
HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks closing 3 branches

PITTSBURGH — Huntington Bancshares Inc. is one of the few financial institutions not cutting branches in Pittsburgh per se, but it will consolidate three in the region in early 2022. Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) confirmed on Tuesday that it is closing two Beaver County branches and a branch in Lawrence County in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Bank branch network dwindles further after another 267 closures

The number of bank branches in Britain shrank by another 5% in the spring after more than 250 were axed as the pandemic accelerated closures, new figures from the City watchdog have revealed.Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows that 267 bank and building society branches were closed permanently between April and June, leaving the overall network 4.55% smaller at 5,599.The closures meant less than two-thirds of the UK population (60.1%) are now within 2km of a bank branch, down from 61.8% in the first quarter of 2021.It also saw a drop in the proportion of those within 5km...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Citi Opens Immersive Bank Branch at NYC Headquarters

Citi has rolled out a flagship branch at its global headquarters in New York City with new features to customize transactions and offer more specialized service, according to a press release. “Our customers and the communities that we serve are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Suntrust Banks#Citizens Financial Group#Pnc Financial Services#Consumer Banking#Bank Of America#U S Bancorp#Cornerstone
American Banker

Should stablecoin issuance be confined to FDIC-insured banks?

Stablecoins pose grave risks to the financial system and the economy and should be under the jurisdiction of federal regulators and issued only by insured depository institutions, national banking regulators said in a new report. But some stablecoin issuers and industry observers are pushing back on the idea that this...
MARKETS
Rocky Mount Telegram

First Carolina Bank hires new market executive

First Carolina Bank recently announced that Tom Clinard has joined its team as Triangle market executive to be based in its Raleigh corporate office at 2626 Glenwood Ave., Suite 195. Clinard will have area management responsibilities for commercial business and relationship development activities in the Triangle Region for the bank,...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Computer Weekly

Quarter of people don’t plan to visit a bank branch again

One in four people are unlikely to ever set foot in a bank branch again, preferring a 100% digital experience, according to a global survey. The survey also revealed that customers are content with digital banking services and are willing to share their personal data in exchange for personalised services.
ECONOMY
RichmondBizSense

Banking giant Wells Fargo closes West Broad Village branch

A national banking giant has trimmed its Richmond-area branch count in Short Pump. Wells Fargo permanently closed its location at 11151 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village last month. A Wells Fargo spokesperson said the Oct. 20 closure was part of its continued consolidation of certain branches nationwide spurred...
RICHMOND, VA
aba.com

The Myth of the Disappearing Bank Branch

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland found that consolidation in the banking industry has not come at the expense of access for customers, as measured by proximity to full-service bank branches. Over the past 20 years, branch proximity has remained stable for urban customers and has moderately improved for rural customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
American Banker

Remote tellers, restaurant-style pagers: Branch design in the COVID era

At Landmark Credit Union in Brookfield, Wisconsin, waiting for a teller feels much like waiting for a table at a restaurant. To enable social distancing at the three new branches the $5.8 billion-asset credit union built this year, Landmark is trying to do away with teller lines. Instead, it hands out the same pagers that many chain restaurants use to alert patrons when a table is ready. Members can also make an appointment online, where they can see bankers' availability for key services like loan closings and account openings.
BROOKFIELD, WI
American Banker

U.S. Bancorp pledges net-zero emissions by 2050

U.S. Bancorp announced a slate of environmental goals on Wednesday, including a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically across both its operations and the activities it finances. The $567 billion-asset company plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with a focus on financed emissions, or those that result from...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
American Banker

First Horizon names Truist executive chief financial officer

First Horizon in Memphis, Tennessee, has recruited a finance and accounting executive away from Truist Financial to be its new chief financial officer. Hope Dmuchowski will join First Horizon on Nov. 29, the $88.5 billion-asset company said Tuesday. Dmuchowski, who will also hold the title of senior executive vice president, will serve on the executive management committee and report to President and CEO Bryan Jordan.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy