8215 River Road

Home for the Holidays!!Why rent when you can own this sun-filled brick front townhome in the sought-after Silver Spring Country Club community! Celebrate the holidays and the New Year in your beautiful new home!!!This lovingly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features Foyer entry with guest closet, spacious Living and Dining rooms with new lighting, crown molding and bamboo flooring. Updated table-space Kitchen with ample soft-close designer cabinets includes a lazy susan, granite countertops, updated black & stainless appliances, new lighting, bamboo flooring and glass doors opening to the freshly stained Deck overlooking trees and gardens. The upper level boasts a Primary Bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, fan, wall of closets, and updated carpeting. An additional family-sized Bedroom or 2nd Primary bedroom also features updated carpeting, wall of closets and a linen closet. The remodeled Hall Bath is equipped with dual sinks, designer cabinets, granite counter top, tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, tile flooring and allows dual access from the primary bedroom or the hallway. The daylight walk-out lower level is complete with an extra large Recreation room perfect for family fun and entertaining and features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, new carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to rear yard and paver Patio. A renovated Half Bath boasts new vanity, granite top, lights and flooring. The oversized laundry/storage room is equipped with full size washer/dryer. The walk in storage closet under the steps complete the lower levelAdditional features include updated HVAC, wood blinds throughout, freshly painted interior, new lighting, new carpeting on lower level, updated carpet on the upper level, new vinyl flooring in half bath, updated windows and the sliding glass door on main level.An assigned parking space is in front of your home. There is also ample parking for guests throughout the community as well.The neighborhood offers a pool, community center, playgrounds & lakes, all of which are connected through a path system that encourages hiking, biking and just enjoying an evening walk. Shopping, restaurants, schools and places of worship are located within minutes of this wonderful home!The home is located close to Route 29, Route 200, I-95 for easy commuting to Baltimore, Columbia, and Washington DC! If you don't like driving, relax and ride the bus from the Greencastle Park & Ride, only 3 minutes away.Hurry don't wait this lovely home will not last long!

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO