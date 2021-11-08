CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8215 River Road

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful one owner 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home on a private nearly 5 acre lot! Open concept, 9+GG ceilings and huge open eat in kitchen with island. Spacious owner+GGs suite with luxurious bath and its own sunroom....

65 Adams Drive NE

Location, Location, Location. Located in the heart of Leesburg with quick access to routes 15,7 and the toll road. Beautifully renovated home with new flooring, Fresh paints, new granite countertops, new hvac and new washer/dryer. Owner has ordered the windows and will be replaced soon once received. Listing courtesy of...
LEESBURG, VA
2602 Glengyle Drive , #119

Gorgeous updated home in a great location! Close to I66, I495, Vienna Metro and Tyson's Corner. Walk to the Town of Vienna, restaurants, and shops, with a convenient Metro bus stop at the entrance to community. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, SS Appliances. Washer and dryer installed. Laminated flooring all over the living room and bedrooms. 2602 Glengyle Dr #119, Vienna, VA 22181 is a condo home that contains 1,131 sq ft and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
VIENNA, VA
602 E Maple Road

Brick Rancher with full in-law apartment in lower level. In-ground pool, hot tub and fenced rear yard. Sunroom addition with ceramic flooring. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Large kitchen with counter bar for stools. The large great room off kitchen has freshly refinished hardwood floors, overlooks rear yard and can be used as entertainment room, dining room, or office. There are 2 areas for washers and dryers. One on the main level and another in the ithe lower level for the in-law apartment. This house is unique to the neighborhood although from the front exterior you would not see it. Rear yard has unground pool and hot tub.
222 Middleton Road

GREAT Place to Call Home - Cul-de-Sac Lot, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Large Family room and Living room, Very nice Fenced in Back Yard, No HOA. This home features include bedrooms that are spacious, large closets, good storage, separate Laundry room, and more. A nice cozy place to call home!! Do not miss out today.
206 Tulip Drive

The convenience is perfect, the size is deceiving, more to offer than just meets the eye! You'll be overjoyed making this ranch home your's. Large family room addition off the kitchen - dining room will make entertaining so enjoyable! Walk out your family room to a large deck surrounded by a fenced yard.Three bedrooms on the first floor with one full and one half bath, Lower level easily an inlaw suite, kitchen, bedroom, full bath. Total square footage over 2500 sq ft.To round out this value a one car garage and carport.Check out the floor plan to discover the space.
24 Pigtail Lane

Beautiful renovated colonial located in Leetown. This house features three (3) bedrooms, (Master with balcony), upstairs office, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, living room with Jotul woodstove, family room, kitchen/dining room, pine wide plank flooring throughout, new shingled roof, porches, decks, balcony, plus 2 car detached garage with extra storage, workshop and much more. This house is very clean and move in ready. It is located within walking distance to the Leetown Fish Hatchery, near the Rt. 9 bypass and other travel routes.
3936 Angelton Court

Home for the Holidays!!Why rent when you can own this sun-filled brick front townhome in the sought-after Silver Spring Country Club community! Celebrate the holidays and the New Year in your beautiful new home!!!This lovingly updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features Foyer entry with guest closet, spacious Living and Dining rooms with new lighting, crown molding and bamboo flooring. Updated table-space Kitchen with ample soft-close designer cabinets includes a lazy susan, granite countertops, updated black & stainless appliances, new lighting, bamboo flooring and glass doors opening to the freshly stained Deck overlooking trees and gardens. The upper level boasts a Primary Bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling, fan, wall of closets, and updated carpeting. An additional family-sized Bedroom or 2nd Primary bedroom also features updated carpeting, wall of closets and a linen closet. The remodeled Hall Bath is equipped with dual sinks, designer cabinets, granite counter top, tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, tile flooring and allows dual access from the primary bedroom or the hallway. The daylight walk-out lower level is complete with an extra large Recreation room perfect for family fun and entertaining and features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace, new carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to rear yard and paver Patio. A renovated Half Bath boasts new vanity, granite top, lights and flooring. The oversized laundry/storage room is equipped with full size washer/dryer. The walk in storage closet under the steps complete the lower levelAdditional features include updated HVAC, wood blinds throughout, freshly painted interior, new lighting, new carpeting on lower level, updated carpet on the upper level, new vinyl flooring in half bath, updated windows and the sliding glass door on main level.An assigned parking space is in front of your home. There is also ample parking for guests throughout the community as well.The neighborhood offers a pool, community center, playgrounds & lakes, all of which are connected through a path system that encourages hiking, biking and just enjoying an evening walk. Shopping, restaurants, schools and places of worship are located within minutes of this wonderful home!The home is located close to Route 29, Route 200, I-95 for easy commuting to Baltimore, Columbia, and Washington DC! If you don't like driving, relax and ride the bus from the Greencastle Park & Ride, only 3 minutes away.Hurry don't wait this lovely home will not last long!
REAL ESTATE
507 E 39TH Street

Original arched doorway,hardwood floors and cozy fireplace come with this spacious semi-detached home . Updated baths , deck and detached garage lead the list of amenities! Central location convenient to JHU, Union Memorial and Charles Village!. Listing courtesy of Century 21 The Real Estate Centre. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
Ford Circle Road

What a great opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful leveled lot that backs to trees. Finally a lot that you won't see your neighbors in your rear yard. Very nice homes that surround this parcel with paved roads. Public Water & Sewer hookups available. Close to shopping, restaurants , and I-81.
124 3RD Avenue

Single-family home at townhome price that offers a great investment opportunity.... Listing courtesy of State 7 Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-14T20:50:21.33.
LOT 35 Trout Pass

5.11 Ac. in Trout Pass subdivision minutes from Lost River State Park, and Trout Pond Recreation Area. Mountain Views. Kimsey Lake close by which is a state stocked lake year round. Listing courtesy of Lost River Real Estate, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
2459 James Banks Road SE , 106 B

To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
REAL ESTATE
53 Archwood Avenue

Beautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement with a club room, a full bath, and bedrooms. Nice deck overlooking a fenced in yard. MUST SEE!
232 Forgotten Lane

COUNTRY GETAWAY ON 6-PLUS WOODED ACRES. HUNTING ALLOWED! NOT IN AN HOA! One-level, 3-bedroom dwelling on a secluded, wooded 6.23-acre lot. In eastern Frederick County, a short drive to I-81, Rt. 7 and Winchester. Use it as your weekend retreat or for full-time living. Has a well and a 3-bedroom conventional septic. Doublewide. Sold as-is. Cash or conventional financing only.
Fall Hill Avenue

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only.+- Price TBD thru Online Only Bidding.+- Bidding closes on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm (EST).+-"Bidding is Currently Active Online".Tax Map Nos. 7779294444, 7779292583, 7779290425, 7779284589, 7779292081 and 7779284818 to be sold in its entirety for one money. See website for more details.
4176 Spring Valley Rd

Build your Dream home or vacation getaway! Open with views, creek, existing metal shed/barn for storage, house-site, road in place, and well and septic. Almost 2 acres nestled in the mountains between Rt 151, Rt 29, and Rt 250. A rural and peaceful setting surrounded by Heards Mountain and large cherry orchard; about 15 minutes to each main road. The lack of covenants and restrictions makes this property invaluable.
14516 Banquo Terrace , #71

COMING SOON: THIS SPACIOUS FULLY FINISHED 3 LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR SILVER SPRING WITHIN AN EASY COMMUTE TO ALL POINTS OF INTEREST. ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT YOU MAY WANT OR NEED ARE WITHIN A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. THE UPDATES THROUGHOUT ARE SURE TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR CASTLE, JUST IN TIME FOR YOU! THE FENCED IN REAR YARD IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR GATHERINGS. YOU'VE CHECKED OUT THE MARKET. NOW COME TO CHECK OUT YOUR NEW HOME!! DON'T DELAY-CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.
2905 Old Court Road

Price adjustment on this remarkable frank lloyd wright inspired home incorporating large expanses of glass to help meld outdoor and indoor living spaces. open floor concept invites nature's beauty to be enjoyed in every space. chef's inspired kitchen offers separate fridge/freezer, coffee station, huge island w retractable table opens into family room anchored by true double sided stacked stone fireplace. tremendous cathedral ceilings opening the living/dining rooms into the rear garden. primary wing provides two walls of glass, offering full views of the expansive grounds indicative of wright's philosophy of blurring the line between indoor and outdoor space. you'll find beautiful exposed beams, intricate lighting details, custom stone work among other fine details reminiscent of wright's architecture. main level heated floors. tranquil sunroom is perfect in any season. lower level rec room, full bath and cedar closet. flagstone patios open to magnificent grounds and screened in gazebo. huge circular drive with ample parking and oversized 3-car garage. shed. property conveys with separately deeded 1.25 acre buildable lot (2903 Old Court).
REAL ESTATE
8314 Black Harrier Lane

MUST SEE! WON'T LAST! MINT CONDITION! Spacious 4b/3b end-unit townhome in Jacob's Forrest Subdivision. Large 4th bedroom on first floor. Huge Master with loads of closet space, and two more bedrooms on 3rd floor. Upgraded appliances in large quartz Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, island, and breakfast bar. Over and under cabinet lighting as well as recessed lighting to brighten your cooking and eating experience. The home boasts a large wrap-a-round deck with remote controlled awning and fully private fenced patio/yard in back with storage shed. Home also includes an Infrared Sauna and under stairs office/nook on 1st floor.
1206 Wildwood Parkway

This is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath well kept row home on Wildwood Parkway where the seller says it has been very quiet for a very long time. The house is located so that you can get access to the 695 Beltway and it is also conveniently located so that you can also get to downtown Baltimore. The basement is partially finished and has a half bath in it. It also comes with a washer and dryer and has central air-conditioning for those hot summer days. The seller says let's get it sold! Bring me an offer!
BALTIMORE, MD

