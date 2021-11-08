CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4811 Oahu Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holiday! Over 6000 sq. ft. of customized living space. This amazing ALL BRICK home has a spacious master bedroom, sitting area, and spa bath....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

65 Adams Drive NE

Location, Location, Location. Located in the heart of Leesburg with quick access to routes 15,7 and the toll road. Beautifully renovated home with new flooring, Fresh paints, new granite countertops, new hvac and new washer/dryer. Owner has ordered the windows and will be replaced soon once received. Listing courtesy of...
LEESBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8207 River Road , #19

Only 2 homes remain in this amazing location in Bethesda. Record speed selling, and you will see why the moment you enter the gatehouse. Luxury greets you every step of the way, from your own private elevator, details galore in a chefs kitchen, and the awes do not stop there,This is the last end unit remaining in the entire community. The build out time will be in 2023, giving you the freedom to get things in order while designing your perfect new home. Don't wait.amenities galore, 24 hour gated security, pool, gym, sauna, hot tub, LIVE IT UPOPEN DAILY 11-5.
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2602 Glengyle Drive , #119

Gorgeous updated home in a great location! Close to I66, I495, Vienna Metro and Tyson's Corner. Walk to the Town of Vienna, restaurants, and shops, with a convenient Metro bus stop at the entrance to community. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, SS Appliances. Washer and dryer installed. Laminated flooring all over the living room and bedrooms. 2602 Glengyle Dr #119, Vienna, VA 22181 is a condo home that contains 1,131 sq ft and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

602 E Maple Road

Brick Rancher with full in-law apartment in lower level. In-ground pool, hot tub and fenced rear yard. Sunroom addition with ceramic flooring. Hardwood floor throughout main level. Large kitchen with counter bar for stools. The large great room off kitchen has freshly refinished hardwood floors, overlooks rear yard and can be used as entertainment room, dining room, or office. There are 2 areas for washers and dryers. One on the main level and another in the ithe lower level for the in-law apartment. This house is unique to the neighborhood although from the front exterior you would not see it. Rear yard has unground pool and hot tub.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Living Space#Crown Molding#Gourmet
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Tulip Drive

The convenience is perfect, the size is deceiving, more to offer than just meets the eye! You'll be overjoyed making this ranch home your's. Large family room addition off the kitchen - dining room will make entertaining so enjoyable! Walk out your family room to a large deck surrounded by a fenced yard.Three bedrooms on the first floor with one full and one half bath, Lower level easily an inlaw suite, kitchen, bedroom, full bath. Total square footage over 2500 sq ft.To round out this value a one car garage and carport.Check out the floor plan to discover the space.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Middleton Road

GREAT Place to Call Home - Cul-de-Sac Lot, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Large Family room and Living room, Very nice Fenced in Back Yard, No HOA. This home features include bedrooms that are spacious, large closets, good storage, separate Laundry room, and more. A nice cozy place to call home!! Do not miss out today.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2459 James Banks Road SE , 106 B

To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16207 Presidio Way

ESTATE SALE. This charming, vibrant, and well maintained three level townhome is a +G+must-see+G- in the quiet, sought-after Ternberry neighborhood of Bowie. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, stainless-steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors in several areas including the foyer, kitchen and upstairs in the master bedroom. If you like cooking on a gas range and keeping warm beside a traditional wood-burning fireplace then this home is really for you! The windows in the kitchen and master bedroom/bathroom come with plantation shutters offering precise light control while adding elegance to the d+-cor. Wall-to-wall carpeting in the spacious living room and two of the three bedrooms. The lower level features a one car garage, the fireplace, laundry-room, and storage area. The rear yard leads to a paved walking/biking trail. Located minutes from Bowie Town Center, several parks and prestigious golf courses . This home is move in ready and waiting for its next owner. Let it be you!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

157 N Main

Charming 1900 colonial with cozy front porch and spacious lot within the town of Galena. This home has been lovingly cared for and updated to allow for today's living yet retains much of the original farmhouse feel .Highlights of the main level include, lovely hardwood floors, living room with gas log stove, separate dining room with built in china closet and french doors to sunroom, recently renovated kitchen with island and stainless appliances. On the upper level we find the main bedroom with 2/3 additional bedrooms. For your outdoor pleasure, there's an inviting front porch, a side/rear deck and a yard to please any gardener chock full of flowering bulbs and other greenery. Ample parking and outbuilding for storage. Conveniently located to nearby Sassafras River Marinas and Restaurants, easy access to Rt. 301, Middletown DE and points north. A perfect starter home, pied-a-terre for boaters at the nearby marinas, or someone who loves the charm of an historic home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

53 Archwood Avenue

Beautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/ masterful tile work. Fully finished basement with a club room, a full bath, and bedrooms. Nice deck overlooking a fenced in yard. MUST SEE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8314 Black Harrier Lane

MUST SEE! WON'T LAST! MINT CONDITION! Spacious 4b/3b end-unit townhome in Jacob's Forrest Subdivision. Large 4th bedroom on first floor. Huge Master with loads of closet space, and two more bedrooms on 3rd floor. Upgraded appliances in large quartz Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, island, and breakfast bar. Over and under cabinet lighting as well as recessed lighting to brighten your cooking and eating experience. The home boasts a large wrap-a-round deck with remote controlled awning and fully private fenced patio/yard in back with storage shed. Home also includes an Infrared Sauna and under stairs office/nook on 1st floor.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14516 Banquo Terrace , #71

COMING SOON: THIS SPACIOUS FULLY FINISHED 3 LEVEL, 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR SILVER SPRING WITHIN AN EASY COMMUTE TO ALL POINTS OF INTEREST. ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT YOU MAY WANT OR NEED ARE WITHIN A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. THE UPDATES THROUGHOUT ARE SURE TO MAKE THIS HOME YOUR CASTLE, JUST IN TIME FOR YOU! THE FENCED IN REAR YARD IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR GATHERINGS. YOU'VE CHECKED OUT THE MARKET. NOW COME TO CHECK OUT YOUR NEW HOME!! DON'T DELAY-CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1206 Wildwood Parkway

This is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath well kept row home on Wildwood Parkway where the seller says it has been very quiet for a very long time. The house is located so that you can get access to the 695 Beltway and it is also conveniently located so that you can also get to downtown Baltimore. The basement is partially finished and has a half bath in it. It also comes with a washer and dryer and has central air-conditioning for those hot summer days. The seller says let's get it sold! Bring me an offer!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Ford Circle Road

What a great opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful leveled lot that backs to trees. Finally a lot that you won't see your neighbors in your rear yard. Very nice homes that surround this parcel with paved roads. Public Water & Sewer hookups available. Close to shopping, restaurants , and I-81.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4176 Spring Valley Rd

Build your Dream home or vacation getaway! Open with views, creek, existing metal shed/barn for storage, house-site, road in place, and well and septic. Almost 2 acres nestled in the mountains between Rt 151, Rt 29, and Rt 250. A rural and peaceful setting surrounded by Heards Mountain and large cherry orchard; about 15 minutes to each main road. The lack of covenants and restrictions makes this property invaluable.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19 Luray Avenue

Brick rambler in convenient location . Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and unfinished basement for future expansion. Nice backyard for entertaining. A little TLC could make this home shine. Property is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Weichert, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

522 Wilson Bridge Drive , 6723C

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Condo Unit in very convenient Oxon Hill Area. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and ceramic flooring. Updated bathroom with tile and glass shower door. Beautiful balcony with nice view. A short distance to many great attractions of the Washington D.C. Metro area. Close distance to MGM National Harbor, Alexandria, VA, Washington D.C. Easy access to major traffic, I-495/ I95.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Bristol Avenue

A diamond in the rough! A little work could bring this large Victorina home back to life. Property offers 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Property is zoned B-1. Majority of windows have been replaced. Great investment opportunity. Property is being sold As-Is. Listing courtesy of Weichert,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4960 Fairmont Avenue , #1004

Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
BETHESDA, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37973 Campbell Clan Lane

Handsome fieldstone and brick estate home beautifully sited on 17.36 acres in private Catoctin Creeks. Custom home with top-of-the-line construction, gorgeous design, finest quality material, state-of-the-art audio, visual & security systems and intercom on 3 levels. Dramatic entry (ceiling 19 Ft) with an elegant winding double staircase. The main level has 10 Ft ceilings except the Family Room has a two-story coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Adjoining the family room is a Study and Powder Room. There is also a 2nd staircase to the upper level. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, center island, and all with granite countertops. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless to include a gas stove with six burners & three ovens, two wall ovens, refrigerator, microwave, an d two dishwashers. Adjoining the Kitchen is a morning room for casual dining. There's also a Sunroom that extends from the front to the rear of the home with ceiling fans. Outside the sunroom is an expansive porch that goes from the front to the back with incredible vistas, perfect for great views and dining. Main & upper level flooring is Hickory Hardwood except for Laundry Room and all bathrooms which are tile. The laundry room has a laundry shoot, washer and dryer, built-in Ironing Board, custom cabinets, and dog bath. Exit to the three-car garage is in the laundry room. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite with a coffered ceiling and 3-sided gas fireplace, sitting area, 3 enormous walk-in closets, additional laundry with stacked washer & dryer plus built-in Ironing board. The spacious master bath has a soaking tub, shower, extra closet, and double vanities with granite countertops. The commode has a private room. The upper level has another suite with a spacious bedroom and private bath. There is a Princess Suite with a private bath and two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. There are a total of five bedrooms and four baths on this level. All flooring is Hickory Hardwood with the exception of the bathrooms.The lower level is incredible, and has 10 Ft ceiling and there is an abundance of natural light from the many windows and two double-door walkouts. The flooring is tile, except for the Home Theater. The Home Theater is 26' X 18' with top-of-the-line B&W speakers, built-in surround system, 100" Projector screen, Sony Projector, multiple internet drops for smart Projectors, (theater seating does not convey). It has beautifully decorated walls, lighting and carpeted floor plus extra insulation so that no sound interferes with the rest of the lower level. There is a sitting area with a fireplace that adjoins the spacious game area with a fully equipped bar and full bath. This are has a 7.2 audio system, Pioneer Receiver, B&W speakers, CLR and built-in wall surround sound plus multiple internet drops for smart TVs. The lower level also features an exercise room, wine-tasting room, wine storage cold cellar plus a locked security room. The residence has 10,072 finished square feet!The rear property has a spacious fenced garden to prevent animals from entering. Also, the back of the property has an orchard with fruit and nut trees and at the furthest point is Catoctin Creek. Catoctin Creeks is for horse lovers with it's horse trails. Horses, cows, or other large animals are welcomed. (swine are not allowed) Poultry may be kept for the owners' use . Check Documents for Covenants.The property is for the most discerning buyer seeking privacy and all the beautiful & quality features that this home offers. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy