1901 Wyoming Avenue NW , #57

Exceptional studio at fabled Altamont in storied Kalorama. This unit offers 10' ceilings, parquet floors, custom crown mouldings, Pella wood frame double-hung windows and casement windows. Renovated kitchen offering new appliances, countertops & cabinetry and re-wired electrical. Bathroom updated with new flooring, lighting, Duravit toilet & sink, new cabinetry. Other upgrades...
Location, Location, Location. Located in the heart of Leesburg with quick access to routes 15,7 and the toll road. Beautifully renovated home with new flooring, Fresh paints, new granite countertops, new hvac and new washer/dryer. Owner has ordered the windows and will be replaced soon once received. Listing courtesy of...
Only 2 homes remain in this amazing location in Bethesda. Record speed selling, and you will see why the moment you enter the gatehouse. Luxury greets you every step of the way, from your own private elevator, details galore in a chefs kitchen, and the awes do not stop there,This is the last end unit remaining in the entire community. The build out time will be in 2023, giving you the freedom to get things in order while designing your perfect new home. Don't wait.amenities galore, 24 hour gated security, pool, gym, sauna, hot tub, LIVE IT UPOPEN DAILY 11-5.
Gorgeous updated home in a great location! Close to I66, I495, Vienna Metro and Tyson's Corner. Walk to the Town of Vienna, restaurants, and shops, with a convenient Metro bus stop at the entrance to community. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, SS Appliances. Washer and dryer installed. Laminated flooring all over the living room and bedrooms. 2602 Glengyle Dr #119, Vienna, VA 22181 is a condo home that contains 1,131 sq ft and was built in 1977. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Condo Unit in very convenient Oxon Hill Area. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and ceramic flooring. Updated bathroom with tile and glass shower door. Beautiful balcony with nice view. A short distance to many great attractions of the Washington D.C. Metro area. Close distance to MGM National Harbor, Alexandria, VA, Washington D.C. Easy access to major traffic, I-495/ I95.
To Be Built 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only.+- Price TBD thru Online Only Bidding.+- Bidding closes on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm (EST).+-"Bidding is Currently Active Online".Tax Map Nos. 7779294444, 7779292583, 7779290425, 7779284589, 7779292081 and 7779284818 to be sold in its entirety for one money. See website for more details.
What a great opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful leveled lot that backs to trees. Finally a lot that you won't see your neighbors in your rear yard. Very nice homes that surround this parcel with paved roads. Public Water & Sewer hookups available. Close to shopping, restaurants , and I-81.
Build your Dream home or vacation getaway! Open with views, creek, existing metal shed/barn for storage, house-site, road in place, and well and septic. Almost 2 acres nestled in the mountains between Rt 151, Rt 29, and Rt 250. A rural and peaceful setting surrounded by Heards Mountain and large cherry orchard; about 15 minutes to each main road. The lack of covenants and restrictions makes this property invaluable.
Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
To be built! Greenspring Homes presents the Roosevelt III Farmhouse. Fell as though you are on vacation every single day with serene pond views from your brand new home. Four bedrooms, two full and one half bath. Open main level with living room/study, kitchen, dining area and family room with gas fireplace featuring shiplap surround. The gourmet kitchen includes a double wall oven, a cooktop with stainless steel hood, large island and a four foot butler pantry/coffee bar. Entertaining has never been so easy with such a great flowing floorplan and kitchen that any chef would love to cook in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Generous bedroom sizes. Luxurious primary suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Photos are only to show likeness of Builder's product. Please refer to go sheet for details on this home. Agents must register clients!
OPEN SUNDAY 1-4 ! Professional photos coming up Sunday! MUST SEE THIS ONE! 1551 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 balconies overlooking the pool and city skyline in the distance. 2 Garage parking spaces and extra storage. One of the most sought-after condominium buildings in Northern Virginia with great amenities and a super low condo fee. Access 2 private balconies from the living room and all 3 bedrooms for beautiful sky views. Freshly painted, new luxury wall-to-wall carpeting. Neutral marble floors in the bathrooms. Slate foyer and kitchen floors. The living room has crown molding and an entire wall of high-quality, custom-built shelves and cabinets. The kitchen breakfast bar opens to a dining area and living room. This luxurious home is bathed in natural light. Updated primary bathroom vanities, double sinks, faucets, countertop and mirror. Ample lighted custom closets with shelving, walk-in closets, linen closets and pantries. Masonry party walls and concrete floors make a very quiet home. 3 Elevators provide speedy service. Spa-like outdoor pool, well-equipped exercise room, meeting room, onsite professional building manager, water and sewer included in condo fee. Virginia Square Metro Station, the dry cleaners, Le Market Cafe with the best fried chicken and waffles in town, and Starbucks are all right across the street. Grocery stores, restaurants, bars, sports and recreation all within reach.
40.944 Acres partially in County and partially in town of Luray limits. Town Water and Sewer available. Beautiful level parcel of land fronting on Reservoir Avenue in convenient location. Zoned Agricultural with many possible uses. Beautiful Mountain Views! Just 2 hours from Washington DC. Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah River and George Washington National Forest just a short drive away.
Great investor opportunity. 4 level interior townhouse. Was completely renovated in 2013 but was destroyed by the tenant's neglect and abuse. Many aspects of the house could be salvageable, such as kitchen and appliances and most of the baths-so it could be cleaned up and renovated for use as a rental property again or simply fully gutted and flipped for resale. Property is being sold AS-IS. Seller is unaware of any latent existing issues because it has been tenant occupied for years-however there are obvious repairs needed, such as new windows & doors, wall repairs & paint, flooring, needs W/D, and lighting. Some great features are the 4th level upstairs loft area with full bath, 2nd-floor laundry area, spacious sized rooms, separate dining area, tilework still in great shape, large fenced yard, and newer roof and systems (2013). The basement is full size, cannot be finished due to ceiling height but is dry and useful for storage and utility area. Priced to sell.
$530,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDMC2023164. CALLING ALL BUILDERS, INVESTORS, AND DEVELOPERS! Start building TOMORROW. Plans have been approved and all permits have been paid by the current owner. Easily hook up to public water, sewer and gas. The design is laid out for a 2100 SQF single-family house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All plans are open for review by prospective buyers. The sale price includes plans, permits, and supporting documents. The intrinsic value of what is already completed for this house makes a huge financial and time difference. A more convenient location is hard to find. Steps to Antique Row, the MARC train, the Farmer+GGs Market, and a short drive to the vibrant new shops and restaurants along Summit and Knowles. Rock Creek Park, NIH, Walter Reed, two Metros, I-270 & I-495 are all close by.
Tastefully updated home within walking distance to East Falls Church Metro. Community is adjacent to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (bike and walking trail). Off street parking with assigned parking. Recent updates include paint, carpet, lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and sliding doors. Huge 23' living area with gas burning fireplace. Private covered 20' balcony off primary bedroom and living room. In unit Washer and dryer. Gas heat and cooking. Primary private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Building has new roof, gutters and trim in 2021.
An impeccably kept townhome inside and out. Every detail has been thought through in this immaculate 3 BR home. The living room is perfect for evening reading or watching TV and the adjoining Eat-in gourmet Kitchen with movable Island is perfect for cooking for the family and having friends join you while enjoying the perfect gated backyard which looks over a small hill for privacy. Each bedroom boasts plenty of room and the Upstairs bathroom with double vanities and separate shower and tub is great when getting ready for work or that special night out. The lower level is designed with plenty of space for entertainment and a bathroom that allows for a quick upgrade to a full shower. A laundry center located in a large storage area completes this home. Brand new HVAC system and maintained appliances means a worry free home and easy living. Assigned parking and close to the metro and Suitland Parkway. The best do the best.
Open House 11/13 2-4pm/Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom featuring a Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, New Sink, Cabinets, all New Appliances and Flooring. The Updated Bathroom also shows well. There are Three Ceiling Fans, one in each Bedroom and the Dining area. Electricity, Heat and Water are paid through the low monthly Co-Op fee. The Building is situated on a cul-de-sac with limited traffic providing a pleasant environment. Cash Only!
Like new! Pristine one year old 2 level unit with private roof deck and spectacular vast views. Main level has a living/dining area, a stainless and quartz kitchen and powder room. The upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. The primary suite has balcony and beautiful bath with double sinks and large shower. The second bedroom has a walk in closet. Beautiful flooring throughout. The washer and dryer are on the upper level.
This home shows TLC! The foyer boasts a hardwood floor/The laundry is on the main level/there's a level spot for a swingset, garden or ABGR pool in the side yard/the kitchen has been updated/there's a wraparound deck between the porches/the attic is AWESOME + walk-up + loads of storage space/1.5 baths here/the dining room and kitchen have been opened up into 1 big room...LOVE LOVE LOVE!/Did I mention that the 20' x 18' detached workshop with heat, an exhaust fan, 220 service has been converted into a garage?!?/Come see this home...you will be glad you did!
