A popular entertainment act is returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, one that has also been gone from the park since the COVID-19 Closure in March 2020. Divine, the stilt-walking “living vine” character will return to the park in some capacity “next week” according to cast members. It is unclear how the act will be altered, or even if it will be to provide distance from the character, but cast members are still waiting to hear the verdict on that.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO