CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

21 Stunning Bathroom Window Treatment Ideas for Style and Privacy

By Ashley Knierim
Domaine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bathroom with a lot of natural light is a great thing, but if you're lucky enough to have a load of natural light in your bathroom, you probably also have a window you need to consider. When it comes to bathroom window treatments, you want something that will...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Converts School Bus Into A Stunning Dream House On Wheels

How would you like to own your dream house and take it with you if you decided to move to another city? This is now possible thanks to the multitude of DIY projects about how to transform an RV or school busses into homes. Robbie and Priscilla are an Orlando-based...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Window Treatment#Art#Polish#Complement
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Decorate a Living Room: 12 Expert Interior Design Tips

In every home, whether it be an apartment or a house, the living room tends to be a place that's used for more than one purpose. As a result, figuring out how to decorate this multifunctional space can be a bit tricky. Starting with the floor plan, a thoughtful layout should flow well and shouldn't feel overcrowded. Once that's squared away, you can get to the fun part: decorating. But don't be fooled: Sprucing up your living room can be quite daunting. There are a lot of things to think about, after all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Inside the incredible home described as an 'everlasting holiday' behind the front door - complete with a spectacular split-level garden, wooden walls and breathtaking views

A vintage country home has been transformed into an achingly cool bohemian retreat that's like an 'everlasting holiday' when you step through the front door. Scott Gibson and Poppy Garbin fell in love with the dreamy Dromana property as renters before buying it from their landlord and refreshing its quaint but dated retro look.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Next Web

This pop-up cabin is a huge step up over that cramped, little tent.

TLDR: The Carsule Pop-Up Cabin attaches to your vehicle to serve as a comfortable and spacious outdoor living room. There’s a rustic charm to camping out, pitching a tent and sleeping in the great outdoors. But be honest…if you could actually sleep and enjoy the convenience of your own personal cabin in place of that tent, you’d ditch those tentpoles in a heartbeat.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Best Paint for Bathroom Walls

Bathrooms are, by definition, dripping wet places that can be a breeding ground for musty mold and mildew. Damp painted surfaces can also be susceptible to peeling and chipping — especially if walls aren’t properly prepped and maintained. When deciding which bathroom paint to buy, there are several factors to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Quick Tricks on How to Make Your Apartment Smell better

Every home has its scent. A home can smell warm and inviting, or clean and invigorating, or it can smell like musty old socks. During the spring and summer, weird smells may not be as noticeable for two reasons: you’ve kept your windows open, letting in the fresh air, or you might have spent most of your days outside enjoying the warm weather and spending time with friends, socially distant of course. As it’s getting colder, and we’re staying home more, you may have noticed a strange smell from time to time. If you’re working from home, you might find yourself...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cave-Like Kitchen Becomes an Airy, Chef’s Cook Space With IKEA Cabinets and a $100 Marble Backsplash Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When interior decorator Katie Woodman and her husband, Joseph, first found their split-level house in Ft. Collins, Colorado, they fell hard for its unique features including a treehouse-like upper deck, a huge wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a large solarium perfect for plant babies. For as much charm as the home packed though, some of the ‘70s era quirks just didn’t mesh with the couple’s aesthetic, from orange floral carpeting and popcorn ceilings to dark wood doors and trim plus a few weirdly-placed walls, the worst of which was bringing their cook space down.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy