Watch these two GM legends go head to head to decide the faster car. The Pontiac GTO has a reputation in the classic car community for being one of America's first muscle cars. While Pontiac didn't exactly invent the idea of the small car with a big engine under the hood, they certainly did an excellent job capitalizing on the concept with cars such as the GTO, Firebird, and other cars like those. Since then, Pontiac has been remembered as the top-of-the-line GM performance brand in the world of monstrous muscle cars. Naturally, this created a lot of competition within the GM line up with a particular rival being Chevy. So today, we're going to find out who made the better muscle car, Chevy or Pontiac?

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO