LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first-ever rhino born at the Little Rock Zoo was birthed overnight in what the zoo is calling a "milestone for rhino conservation." The baby rhino, which is also referred to as a calf, was born to mother Andazi, who has been at the zoo since 2010 and Johari, a 26-year-old rhino who has been at the zoo since he was three.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO