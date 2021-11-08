CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Selling Your Home in Winter

twincitieslive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter time might not seem like the best time to...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

We are in a social and economic time like never experienced before. Our priorities and needs are continually changing. At Archway Homes, we realize that the upheaval in our lives may be leading us to make decisions we might not have considered in the past. Archway Homes can help sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years, striving to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible. With more years of experience than the majority of home buyers, Archway is in a strong position to weather the storms and continue to help those wanting to sell properties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
snntv.com

Home Selling Checklist: 7 Things to do Before Selling Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.movinginsiouxfalls.com/blog/2021/09/13/home-selling-checklist-7-things-to-do-before-selling-your-home. Selling your home can take months of preparation to get your home ready and find the right buyers. One thing that can help many homeowners is having a home selling checklist to follow as they are preparing to move. Do you want help getting organized as...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Time#Realtors#Desrochers Realty Group#Exp Realty
ocnjdaily.com

Kevin Canterbury of Arizona: Time to Sell or Rent Your Home?

Kevin Canterbury is the Founder and Managing Director of Redstone Capital Management in Arizona. As a financial planner and advisor, Canterbury is often asked about what to do with residential property in changing market conditions. Below, Kevin lays out some considerations for people wondering if it’s time to rent or sell.
ARIZONA STATE
WLUC

SEMCO Energy recommends steps to prepare your home for winter

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Your energy costs could rise more than normal this winter. Natural gas and propane costs have gone up, and it’s no secret that it takes more energy to keep our homes warm as the weather gets colder. This begs the question: What can homeowners and renters do to keep their energy costs down? While it may seem difficult, SEMCO Energy spokesperson Tim Lubbers says doing a few things now can keep your winter energy use down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting On Winter: Getting Your Home And Vehicle Prepared For A Drop In Temperature

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures dropping low and snow just to the north falling yesterday, cold and winter hazards are now catching people’s attention. So, how can you guard your home against things that can get very costly? For starters, make sure to cover up those outside hose bibs or turn off the water to them inside the home, if you can. Especially if you have exposed pipes in the garage or basement. “It would be my recommendation to insulate the pipes to prevent them from freezing,” said David Wahl of Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. Wahl said your main...
ENVIRONMENT
ELLE DECOR

80 DIY Christmas Decorations to Transform Your Home Into a Winter Wonderland

'Tis the season for decking your halls (and trees, walls, doors...you get the picture). Sometimes using store-bought (or even more convenient—ordering them online) decorations is the way to go, but there's something so special and charming about homespun DIY Christmas decorations that money simply cannot buy. Case in point: These thoughtful Christmas craft ideas and projects are impossibly easy, make for hours of family fun and are easy on the wallet (we could all use a little extra dough to spend on gifts for kids and stocking stuffers).
HOME & GARDEN
indenvertimes.com

5 Small Home Improvement Projects Your Family Can Tackle This Winter

Home improvements are a wholesome way for the family to bond, as they change an existing space into something new that everyone can enjoy. If you’re waiting for the arrival of winter in your Denver home, there are a few home improvement projects that are small enough for your family to tackle in the meantime. Have a look at five of them below.
DENVER, CO
Portland Report

Portland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Location, location, location! Cute 2 bedroom home on large .23 acre lot. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, living opens to sun filled kitchen
PORTLAND, OR
SPY

Keep Fido Warm and Snug All Winter Long With These Heated Dog Houses

It’s no secret that we love our pets, or that we take our roles as fur parents very seriously. That’s probably why there are so many pet products out there on the market, from ridiculously adorable outfits and toys to food brands and accessories that just make us happy. One thing the dog market is seriously lacking though? Heated dog houses. Yup, if you have a pup that loves to be outdoors but has a harder time with frigid weather in the winter months, you may have a hard time finding a heated dog house that’s going to stand up to...
PETS
twincitieslive.com

Simple & Grand

Decorating your home for the holidays is perfect for celebrating the season. Simple and Grand make it easy for you with their fresh decorations delivered to you throughout the year. Owner Chery Thiele shows us how it works. For more information, click here. New subscribers get a free wreath and...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy