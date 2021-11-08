CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford is already sold out of its electric crate motor but won’t say how many

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Ford started selling its first-ever electric crate motor, it already sold out (via Ford Authority). Ford just isn’t saying how many were sold. Ford caught the attention of EV and Ford enthusiasts alike when it showcased the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
