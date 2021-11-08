CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Contending but stumbling, Bengals regroup for second half

By MITCH STACY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMayQ_0cqIpPQZ00
1 of 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — The off week is coming at an opportune time for the Cincinnati Bengals, who followed a promising start to the 2021 season with two bumbling losses in a row.

Who knows which version of the Bengals will show up next?

The Bengals (5-4) are still a much improved and so far winning team — they’ve already won one more game than all of last year — but there’s no question the past two weeks have been a mess.

So there is some measure of hand-wringing in the Cincinnati camp at the halfway point, but confidence that the culture coach Zac Taylor has worked hard to build will keep the team from spiraling.

Fortunately for the Bengals, there’s also a bye week to help them try to reset.

“I think people are going to try to paint a picture of overreaction when you lose two games in a row — we’re not,” Taylor said, “We’re going to correct those things that we need to correct and use this bye week to get our bodies back and make sure we’re healthy going into the back half of the season.

“This isn’t unusual for teams to lose two games in a row in this league,” he said. “It feels awful, trust me, to sit here after two consecutive losses. It’s important we’re consistent with our approach throughout. We know we’ve done some good things over these first nine games of the season.”

The Bengals were rolling at 5-2, their best start in six years, picking up their fifth victory with a joyful 41-7 smashing of AFC North bully Baltimore on the road.

Then something happened, although nobody can say exactly what. The Bengals took a baffling 34-31 loss to the then-1-5 New York Jets. On Sunday they got kicked all over Paul Brown Stadium by the Cleveland Browns, whose 41-16 victory was the largest margin over their in-state rivals since 1987.

Not to worry, quarterback Joe Burrow said.

“I know the guys we have in that locker room,” he said. “We’ve got tough, resilient guys that are excited to come back to work. (Sunday was) a tough day. We didn’t play very well, and it showed on the field. We’re halfway through the season, so we’ve still got a long ways to go. Everything is still in front of us, and we’re going to come back to work ready to go.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Much is on the shoulders of Burrow. Not much was working well against the Browns, but overall the Bengals’ offense still turns on the skill and creativity of Burrow, who remains among the NFL leaders in several passing categories. He has been good at exploiting defenses, but his two interceptions Sunday were killers, especially the 99-yard pick-six by Denzel Ward in the first quarter.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The defense was a strength in the first part of the season, but has been inconsistent and has missed an alarming number of tackles lately. Lots of plays that should have been snuffed out became big gains. Burrow is still getting hit too much. The pass blocking has not been good enough. Burrow was hit 12 times and sacked five times Sunday.

STOCK UP

NFL teams don’t like to waste draft picks on kickers, but Evan McPherson has been money. The fifth-round 2021 pick out of Florida, McPherson left with the best field-goal percentage in SEC history (85%). He’s had two winning field goals and missed getting another by inches. He’s made 11 of 14 attempts and all 27 PATs.

STOCK DOWN

A few weeks ago, rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase was making explosive plays and being talked about as a candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. That chatter has died down. He caught just three passes for 32 yards in the Jets loss and followed that with his worst game as a pro vs. Cleveland. He dropped a pass in the end zone, dropped another that might have carried him into the end zone, and lost a fumble the Browns turned into points.

INJURIES

CB Trae Waynes, who missed all of last season with a pectoral issue, went on injured reserve last month with a hamstring injury. ... G Xavier Su’a-Filo has been out with a knee injury for a month. ... LB Jordan Evans (knee) is on the injured list. ... S/KR Brandon Wilson and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot) went out of Sunday’s game and didn’t return. Taylor said Wilson tore his ACL. There was no update available on Davis-Gaither. ... DE Cam Sample and WR Auden Tate were ruled out on Monday with unspecified issues.

KEY NUMBER

25 — sacks of Burrow, third most in the NFL.

NEXT STEPS

Every player who stepped to the podium after Sunday’s loss spoke of the team’s culture and how their regard for each other will help them get through this rough patch. The Bengals have displayed their potential but haven’t learned how to play up to it week after week. They start the second half of the schedule on Nov. 21 against the Raiders (6-2).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Comments / 2

Related
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Second Half of 2021 NFL Season

The first half of the 2021 NFL season has thrown out plenty of stunners that would have been classified as too bold if predicted before the season started. Think, the Kansas City Chiefs crumbling under a Patrick Mahomes regression. Or four NFC teams sprinting out to 6-1 and 7-1 records, with two of those housed in the same division.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
chatsports.com

NFL Week 9: Bengals vs. Browns first half

Look to get back on track today and take down the Cleveland Browns (-4) for the first time in the Joe Burrow era. After last week’s shocking loss to the Jets, this has become about as close to a must-win game as it could if Cincinnati wants to remain a realistic playoff contender heading into the second half of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Raiders#American Football#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc North#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

648K+
Followers
347K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy