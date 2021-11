Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Setting the dinner table with a special set of china is a holiday tradition for many families. Showcasing classic patterns and intricate details, these delicate dishes are often passed down through generations and admired as treasured heirlooms. But what if your grandmother's favorite tableware isn't quite your style? The right mix of accessories is key to giving old dishes a new look. To start, identify the colors and motifs portrayed on your china, then select chargers, napkins, glassware, and more that complement and balance those designs.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO