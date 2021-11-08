CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

18-year-old shot after trying to leave a party in Murfreesboro, suspect sought

By Alicia Patton
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHsUQ_0cqIp0gt00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are searching for a suspect who fired multiple shots into a vehicle after a party at a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

The shooting happened at a party over the weekend at the 1540 Place apartments in the 1500 block of Lascassas Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Chicago police officer charged in fatal shooting of her husband, who was fellow officer

According to Murfreesboro police, an 18-year-old female and her friends were attempting to leave the party after a fight broke out.

Police said that’s when a suspect fired multiple shots into their vehicle striking the 18-year-old victim who was in the backseat multiple times.

Friends of the victim drove her to a nearby gas station to escape the gunfire. Medics responded to the scene to treat the victim and took her to a nearby hospital.

Argument leads to alleged kidnapping at Knoxville furniture store

At last check, the 18-year-old was in a critical but stable condition.

Murfreesboro police believe the victim was involved in an altercation with another female at the party earlier. Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Fallen officer’s body to be escorted home to Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Escort Tribute honoring fallen Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office. The release states that first responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS will escort Chandler’s body from the Medical Examiner’s […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

VSP investigating shooting of police officer in Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL)- A Big Stone Gap police officer was shot in the line of duty on Saturday morning, authorities say. According to a news release, Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap shortly […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Body discovered in home following early morning fire in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s office are investigating an early morning fire at a home in Bristol after they found a body inside. According to a release from the department, at around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning Green Spring Volunteer Fire and Rescue along with Washington County Fire and Rescue […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Search underway after 5 “violent” inmates escape Georgia prison

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Blue Alert has been issued following the escape of several inmates from a Georgia prison. According to the GBI, five inmates escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Hawkinsville, Ga. on Saturday morning. The facility is located at 34 Badge Blvd in Hawkinsville and is around two hours […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Cox
WJHL

EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse has argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Here’s a look at the charges that prosecutors carried into court, as well as lesser charges […]
MADISON, WI
WJHL

WJHL

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy