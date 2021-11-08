CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon-Cutting at the New Pickleball Courts at Colony Park

By Submit News to our Editor
 6 days ago
Join the community on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

ATASCADERO — Please join the City of Atascadero and the Atascadero Pickleball Club at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony with City Council members at the new outdoor, permanent Pickleball Courts at Colony Park on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

The new Pickleball Courts are located behind the Colony Park Community Center at 5599 Traffic Way near the outdoor basketball courts. Celebrate with the community at the inauguration of the four new courts and enjoy the sport of pickleball that has become one of the fastest-growing sports in recent history. The Atascadero Pickleball Club will host light refreshments, a raffle with great prizes, and a demonstration of how to play the game. Pickleball T-shirts will be for sale as well.

Pickleball is something the entire family can enjoy. It’s fun, energetic, great exercise, and teaches eye-hand coordination, team play, with loads of laughter mixed in. The game is easy to learn and is a combination of ping pong, badminton, and tennis (with a lot less running). Come see what the fun is all about!

Kirk Construction of Atascadero was hired by the City to construct the nearly $250,000 project. Funding sources for the permanent, outdoor Pickleball Courts include $150,000 in City Parkland Facilities Impact Fees, with the remaining funding from generous donations and in-kind services collected by the Atascadero Pickleball Club.

Please note that the Colony Park Community Center parking lot is temporarily closed due to a sanitary sewer replacement project. Attendees should use the parking lot near the softball fields along Traffic Way and walk behind the Community Center building to access the pickleball courts.

For more information, please contact Terrie Banish at (805) 470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.

