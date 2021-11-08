Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm across Poland border

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. Ankara on Friday banned citizens of three Middle Eastern countries from flying from Turkish airports to the former Soviet republic because of "the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus". The decision came days after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen raised the possibility of imposing sanctions on airlines that engage in "human trafficking". Turkish Airlines provides one of the most heavily used international links to the Belarusian capital Minsk.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO