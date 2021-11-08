CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida GOP Debuts 'Keep Florida Free' Legislation Taking Aim at COVID Mandates

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The agenda was presented by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other party leaders before the state legislature is scheduled to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Legislature#Republicans#Gop House#Senate#The Republican Party#The White House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy