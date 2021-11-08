Florida GOP Debuts 'Keep Florida Free' Legislation Taking Aim at COVID Mandates
The agenda was presented by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other party leaders before the state legislature is scheduled to...www.newsweek.com
The agenda was presented by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other party leaders before the state legislature is scheduled to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3