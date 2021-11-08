CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Avoids Death Sentence for Murder of Store Clerk After Partner Sentenced to Die

By Alyse Messmer
 6 days ago
Bailey Boswell, 27, was convicted in October of 2020 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human...

TheDailyBeast

Judge Won’t Let Dating App Killer Dress Up for Sentencing

Bailey Boswell wanted to wear civilian clothes to the sentencing hearing where she will learn whether she is getting life or death in the dating-app torture murder of Sydney Loofe. But the Omaha World-Herald reports that a Nebraska judge has shot down the request, noting that no jurors will be present to see Boswell, 27, in her prison jumpsuit and shackles. Boswell and boyfriend Aubrey Trail were convicted of first-degree murder for luring Loofe to Boswell’s apartment for a Tinder date with plans to torture and kill her. Her dismembered remains were scattered along roadsides. Bailey would be the first woman in the state sentenced to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Alabama death row inmate who avoided being executed in February because his pastor could not be by his side will die by lethal injection tonight over the 1991 killing of cop's sister who he kidnapped at gunpoint before shooting dead in a cemetery

An Alabama man who avoided execution in February because his pastor wouldn't be present is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening for the 1991 killing of a woman taken at gunpoint from an ATM location and shot in a cemetery - this time with his pastor in tow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
froggyweb.com

Fargo woman sentenced in stabbing death of boyfriend

FARGO (KFGO) – A district judge has sentenced a Fargo woman to seven years in prison for the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Cass Couty prosecutors argued for 15 years for 34-year-old Terin Stately while the defense asked for the seven years. Stately had pleaded guilty earlier to manslaughter in the May 2020 death of 27-year-old Keanen Poitra. He was stabbed in the groin and bled to death.
FARGO, ND
WINKNEWS.com

Death penalty arguments continue in the Marian Williams trial

The trial for Marian Williams has entered the penalty phase after a jury found Williams guilty in the arson fire that killed three young boys. The jury will now have to decide if Williams will receive the death penalty. Tuesday marks the second day of arguments in the penalty phase...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMBC.com

KC woman charged with murdering her child by drowning him in a bathtub sentenced to life in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman charged with murdering her eight-year-old son by drowning him in a bathtub and trying to kill her six-year-old son by smothering him has been sentenced to life in prison. Aushena Warren, 34, received the sentence on Nov. 2, 2021 after earlier pleading guilty to second degree murder and first degree assault in Platte County Circuit Court.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MyChesCo

Lancaster Woman Sentenced in Infant’s Death

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster woman plead guilty to charges in Lancaster County Court regarding the death of her infant son. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that Francheska Torres, age 23, plead guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday in front of Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Sponaugle.
LANCASTER, PA
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Kokomo woman sentenced to prison after killing cats and dogs

KOKOMO – Krystal Scott, a Kokomo woman who pleaded guilty this spring to charges related to animal cruelty, was sentenced in federal court by Judge Sarah Evans Barker Wednesday to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised probation. Police and the FBI started to investigate, and ultimately found...
KOKOMO, IN
whdh.com

Boston man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of a young woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Boston man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with the 2013 murder of Brianna Bigby, officials said. Rasheem Christian was sentenced Thursday following his conviction on charges of first-degree homicide, armed assault with intent to murder, and misuse of firearms, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
BOSTON, MA
The Trussville Tribune

Inmate serving life sentence for 2000 murder dies

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An Alabama inmate has died from what authorities are calling natural causes. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne George, who was incarcerated at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, George was found unresponsive laying on his bed in the prison infirmary, where he was being […]
BESSEMER, AL
WMBB

Panama City woman sentenced in attempted murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon. Investigators said this woman, Rachel Ladner, smashed a cinder block into the head of the victim back in July of 2019. Ladner claimed she did this in self-defense but […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wmay.com

Woman Paroled After Serving 30+ Years For Murders Of Daughters

An Illinois woman who went to prison more than 30 years ago for murdering her two infant daughters three years apart has now been set free. Paula Sims was arrested in 1989 for the murder of her daughter Heather, after she initially told police that the child had been abducted. Sims had also reported another baby girl missing three years earlier. She was convicted in 1990 of both killings, but has now been granted parole under a new state law allowing resentencing hearings for women who committed crimes while they were suffering from postpartum depression or similar mental illness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jashyah Moore: Missing Black teen is found after search gets boost from Gabby Petito case

Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who was missing for almost a month, has been found alive and safe in New York City, officials say.“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said on Thursday. “She will be returned to New Jersey shortly.”Mr Stephens did not provide any other information.Jashyah disappeared on 14 October after her mother sent her to pick up some groceries at a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. On Thursday, police released security camera footage of the teen at that deli, where an older man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Oscar Pistorius 'Eligible For Release On Parole' After Serving Half His Prison Sentence For Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius is reportedly eligible to be released from prison after serving six years of his 12-year sentence for killing his then-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Article continues below advertisement. According to the The Daily Mail, Pistorius is now eligible for release on parole because he served almost half...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Stanton woman sentenced in 2020 murder of Montcalm County toddler

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Stanton woman has been sentenced to 26 to 75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of a toddler in her care. Kellie Barthel had been babysitting 1-year-old Vayda Vasques in March 2020 when Vasques was found unresponsive at Barthel's home on West Stanton Road. Michigan State Police responded and attempted lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
104.1 WIKY

Mother Sentenced in Child Death

Dakota Hammers was sentenced to six years probation after the death of her 7 week old daughter. She signed a safety plan agreeing not to sleep in close proximity of a child and to stop using marijuana. The mother was originally charged with neglect of a dependent causing death back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
