Woman Avoids Death Sentence for Murder of Store Clerk After Partner Sentenced to Die

Bailey Boswell wanted to wear civilian clothes to the sentencing hearing where she will learn whether she is getting life or death in the dating-app torture murder of Sydney Loofe. But the Omaha World-Herald reports that a Nebraska judge has shot down the request, noting that no jurors will be present to see Boswell, 27, in her prison jumpsuit and shackles. Boswell and boyfriend Aubrey Trail were convicted of first-degree murder for luring Loofe to Boswell’s apartment for a Tinder date with plans to torture and kill her. Her dismembered remains were scattered along roadsides. Bailey would be the first woman in the state sentenced to death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO