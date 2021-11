Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant throw down on November 6 in a super middleweight unification bout. Although the closer we get to the fight the more money lands on Canelo, we shouldn’t just write off Plant. Caleb is an undefeated fighter who has gotten better with every subsequent bout. No doubt, though, Alvarez is the best fighter Plant has ever faced. If Caleb Plant wants to unseat the pound-for-pound king, he’ll have do specific things before and during the fight. Check out and listen to our Boxing Betting analysis for Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight where we take a look at Plant’s Keys to Victory.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO