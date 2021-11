PHOENIX — Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a diesel service vehicle explosion that happened in Phoenix on Wednesday, the city's fire department said. The department was called to the scene Wednesday morning after reports that 1,000 gallons of fuel exploded in a diesel tanker truck parked at a construction yard, officials said. Firefighters found the vehicle with flames in the engine and tank when they arrived on the scene.

