Rams at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST. Turns out the star-laden Rams needed Odell Beckham Jr. after all. With reliable receiver Robert Woods out for the season with a torn ACL, Beckham has a chance to make an immediate impact for coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams signed Beckham this week after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns, and McVay hasn't said if or how much his new weapon will play against San Francisco. One thing LA (7-2) has in common with its in-state rival: Both teams are coming off tough losses. The 49ers (3-5) were soundly beaten by an Arizona team missing several stars. The Rams fell flat in a Sunday night loss to the Titans.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO