CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dodge Giving Away Car, Hiring Chief Donut Maker as Part of New Business Plan

By Tatiania Perry
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dodge announced a two-year initiative that will have a minimum of one auto enthusiast-related news item every three...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
dbusiness.com

Dodge Unveils Two-year ‘Never Lift’ Muscle-car Business Plan

The Dodge brand of Stellantis in Auburn Hills has unveiled a two-year business plan that promises a minimum of one product- or automotive-enthusiast-related announcement every three months. The initiative is called Never Lift, according to Dodge Grand CEO Tim Kuniskis, referring to drivers never lifting their feet off the accelerator.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
carthrottle.com

Dodge Has A 'Chief Donut Maker' Job Opening, Comes With Free Hellcat

As part of its 'Never Lift' 24-month business plan, Dodge is after a brand ambassador who'll be rewarded with a six-figure salary and a free Hellcat. Are you a fan of spectacularly powerful cars that stubbornly refuse to move with the times? Do you fancy an amusing job title? How about a six-figure salary and some perks to go with it? If that’s a yes, Dodge has an opening that might well interest you.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Challenger#Car Dealership#Dodge Brothers#Business Plan#American#Giveaway#Brotherhood Of Muscle#Never Lift#Dodge Power Brokers#Direct Connection
CNET

Dodge plans to announce new vehicles as often as every 3 months

Dodge is ready to make some waves. The brand on Monday revealed its new two-year strategy titled Never Lift, and it's going to bring us a new vehicle or enthusiast-related announcement once every three months starting in 2022. That's a lot of news, and potentially a tidal wave of new cars from the brand.
BUSINESS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
torquenews.com

4 Presidents Later, Buyers Don’t Know How Federal EV Tax Incentives Work

Only America would continue a confusing scheme after it had reached every one of its objectives. As Congress and the Chief Executive finalize a new borrow and spend corporate welfare bill, the EV tax incentive is a hot topic. Many EV fans, owners, and advocates are certain that a new EV tax incentive is a good thing. Why it is good is less clear. One thing that is not in question is that buyers still have no clue how the current one works.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

What Car Does GM CEO Mary Barra Drive?

In January 2014, Mary Barra became the first female CEO of a Big Three automaker in the United States. She is still at the helm of General Motors and under her control, the automaker launched several very special products. You may be inclined to believe one of the highest-paid executives in the automotive industry drives something powerful and exotic as a daily driver, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Rivian is now the biggest U.S. company with no sales

Add another milestone to Rivian Automotive’s blistering and surprising run as a new stock: It’s now the biggest U.S. company by market value with no revenue. The electric-truck maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, has unseated Lucid Group Inc., an electric vehicle peer with no sales to its name, at the top of the list.
BUSINESS
The Press

As Americans Buy More Luxury Vehicles and Pickup Trucks, Average New-Vehicle Transaction Prices Soar According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New-vehicle prices jumped up for a seventh straight month and hit another all-time high in October 2021, surpassing $46,000 for the first time, according to a new report from Kelley Blue Book. At $46,036, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle was up 12.9% (or $5,266) from one year ago in October 2020 and up 2.0% (or $910) from September 2021.
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

With low inventories, car shortages, and steep new car prices, it would seem automakers would think thrice before discontinuing any cars for 2022. But the grim reaper’s fickle sickle—the profit motive—comes for all cars, at some time or another. Compact sedans continue to shrink in the growing shadow of crossover...
CARS
CBS Miami

Mechanic Steering Vintage Vehicles Into The Future

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Electric cars are growing more popular, but some drivers can’t bear to part with their old classics. Matthew Quitter is helping those people keep their old rides. He’s converting classic cars into electric rides at his London based garage. “We have customers from all over the world,” he says. Converting gas guzzlers helps the environment. More than a million cars in the UK end up on the scrap heap every year, according to EMR Metal Recycling, one of the world’s biggest recyclers of metal. “Scrapping cars is not a good thing to do. You know, it’s sort of fairly well-known...
CARS
SlashGear

Geely’s commercial division Farizon Auto unveils Homtruck concept semi-truck

Chinese automaker Geely’s commercial vehicle arm Farizon Auto has recently unveiled the semi-truck of the future. The Homtruck concept is a semi-truck that feels like home (hence the name). In addition, Homtruck is a new energy commercial vehicle available in various powertrain options like pure electric (with battery swapping technology), methanol hybrid, or a fossil fuel-powered range extender.
CARS
Cheddar News

Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Robotics Raises $125 Million

Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics recently announced a $125 million funding round as the trucking industry is facing major challenges, including growing shipping demand and driver shortages. Kodiak says its autonomous technology can help businesses move goods faster, safer, cleaner, and more efficiently. Kodiak Robotics founder and CEO Don Burnette joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy