Cool and Sunny Monday

By Cam Tran
WESH
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a cool and breezy Monday with highs only in the mid 70s this afternoon. It...

WPRI

Weather Now: 3 Confirmed Tornadoes on Saturday. Cool and Breezy for Monday

Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Rhode Island on Saturday! These are the first November tornadoes on record in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service investigated the storm damage in Rhode Island on Sunday and confirmed that three twisters touched down…one in Westerly, one in Foster and one in North Kingstown.
WESTERLY, RI
fourstateshomepage.com

Sunny and warm for Monday and Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with breezy southerly winds helping to warm up our temperatures. We’ll be in the upper-60s Monday and reach the mid-70s Tuesday. A cold front will pass through Wednesday, but precipitation should stay to our east, with just increased cloud cover expected...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDVR.com

Warm, breezy and dry with temps in the 60s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm, breezy, and dry weather continues in Denver with highs in the 60s today. We have a great Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game. Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s, running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Monday is 78 set in 1942.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Chances, Windy Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another blustery day with a few flakes this morning to start and highs only in the low 40’s but feeling in the mid 30’s with wind gusts around 20 mph. Our chance for accumulation snow will be later this afternoon and evening as a clipper system sweeps through. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The area of low pressure quickly tracks through the region tonight with the Pittsburgh region seeing rain and snow mixing at first then switching to all snow by tonight and tomorrow morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The ridges and north of I-80 look to pick up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Cooler Sunday But Even Cooler Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke up to cooler temperatures this Sunday morning. Lows were in the low to mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys were in the lower 70s Sunday morning so a little milder than the rest of the area but still feeling nice because the humidity has dropped. Sunday afternoon will be nice and dry with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Sunday is feeling nice and dry with lower humidity. (CBS4) Also, drier air has finally made its way back to South Florida after a humid start to the weekend. The humidity stays very low through early this week. High...
MIAMI, FL
knopnews2.com

Warmer than average day on Monday with sunny skies

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Throughout the day on Sunday, temperatures were in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies, but since this afternoon, temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s to mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Some breezy conditions exist in the western portions of our area.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Washington Post

PM Update: Sunny but breezy on Monday

It was a rather dreary day around the DMV, despite the big win by the WFT. Temperatures barley reached 50 degrees in most spots, a good 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. Things will warm up nicely by the middle of this week, but not before we get through a blustery (but brighter) day on Monday.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
WBTV

Sunny and cool start to the week, yet milder by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the NC mountains and foothills tonight through Monday morning, with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph. Tonight will be cold, with snow flurries possible in the mountains. Sunny and cool temperatures continue for Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

Cool Monday then quickly warming again this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A cold front will push through Sunday night into Monday morning bringing another cooler than normal day to start the work and school week. It will be another beautiful day Monday, but cooler than normal again. We'll see steady warming throughout the day with sunshine all...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Flurries Taper Off; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sprinkle or flurry is possible Sunday afternoon, but precipitation should taper off in the evening, and warmer temperatures are ahead for the Chicago area. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 26 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Expects sprinkles or flurries and a high temperature of 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm by midweek with highs approaching 60 degrees. Showers will return Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL

