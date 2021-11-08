CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ICONIQ Capital Leads Series B Round in Drata

swfinstitute.org
 6 days ago

ICONIQ Capital led a Series B investment round in San Diego-based Drata Inc. Founded in the middle of 2020, Drata...

www.swfinstitute.org

Comments / 0

Related
connectcre.com

CompStak Raises $50M in Series C Round

CompStak has raised $50 million in Series C funding. Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital led the investment round with participation from Mitsui Fudosan’s CVC Fund and Crow Holdings, and several existing investors, including Canaan Partners & IA Capital. The investment brings CompStak’s total funding since its launch in 2012 to $78 million.
MARKETS
svdaily.com

Kodiak Robotics Raises $125 Million Series B

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a self-driving trucking company, has raised $125 million in an oversubscribed Series B fundraising round for a total of $165 million raised to date. The round includes investments from SIP Global Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, CRV, Muirwoods Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, StepStone Group, Gopher Asset Management, Walleye Capital, Aliya Capital Partners, and others.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
swfinstitute.org

SEI Picks up the Scraps of Fintech Analyzer Platform Novus

SEI inked a deal to acquire Novus Partners, Inc. (Novus), a global portfolio intelligence platform company, designed to expand SEI’s capabilities for both the institutional investor and investment management markets. Founded in May 2007 by Basil Qunibi, Novus started out tracking the holdings of hedge fund portfolios and then expanded to other investor types. Novus works with more than 140 clients. 49 of Novus’ full-time employees will join SEI. Prior to founding Novus, Basil Qunibi was a member of the long/short equity team at Ivy Asset Management.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Legend Capital Leads TuringQ’s Pre-A Funding

TuringQ, China’s first photonic quantum computing company, announced its completion of a pre-A round of financing of several hundred million yuan, led by Legend Capital. The funds will be mainly used for R&D and commercialization of quantum algorithms. Top AiThority.com Insights: RentPath Appoints Seasoned B2B Technology Executive, Sean Barry, As...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series A Round#Startup#Alphabet#San Diego#Iconiq Capital#Drata Inc#Salesforce Ventures#Gv Capital#Cowboy Ventures#Leaders Fund
swfinstitute.org

Abu Dhabi Growth Fund Invests in Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (Cerebras Inc.) is a Sunnyvale, California-based AI chipmaker. The US$ 250 million Series F round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, a global growth stage investor which is a partnership between Falcon Edge Capital and Chimera. Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) invested in the Series F round. Alpha Wave Ventures and ADG join a group of investors including Altimeter Capital, Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, Eclipse Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and VY Capital. The funding round enables Cerebras to further expand its business globally and deploy its CS-2 system to new customers. The capital raise gives the Cerebras Systems a valuation north of US$ 4 billion.
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Press

Vacatia Completes $20M Series B Financing, Launches $60M Acquisition Fund

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative consumer travel products and business solutions for timeshare resorts, today announced that it has raised $20 million in its Series B financing from a syndicate of high-net-worth individuals, venture funds, and family offices in the real estate, hospitality and travel technology sectors. In addition, Vacatia has obtained a $60 million acquisition and development fund to rapidly grow its proven strategy of modernizing independent timeshares with industry-leading technology and service.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
mobihealthnews.com

Radiology startup Sirona Medical lands $40M in Series B funding

Radiology-focused startup Sirona Medical has scored $40 million in Series B funding. GreatPoint Venture led the round with particpation from Rose Park Advisors, Avidity Partners, 8VC and Global Founder Capital. This funding round comes just months after the company announced a $22.5 million Series A. Today the company’s total funding...
HEALTH SERVICES
Benzinga

Crypto Exchange Bitmart Said To Seek $300M Valuation In Series B Funding Round

Bitmart, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands, is reportedly seeking to raise $20 million at a pre-money valuation of $300 million. What Happened: The exchange is in discussions with Alexander Capital Ventures for leading a Series B round after it raised $10 million in an earlier round. Located in New York City, Alexander Capital Ventures is a private equity firm focused on connecting its clients with pre-IPO investment opportunities and has previously backed the likes of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).
MARKETS
bizjournals

Growing Denver construction software startup brings on new round of capital

Denver-based construction software company Assignar has brought on a new round of capital aimed at providing liquidity to early investors and its team. The company, which relocated to Denver in 2017 from Australia, raised this $16.5 million round just months after its $20 million Series B in May. The company’s CEO and co-founder Sean McCreanor said this add-on investment was largely driven by investor demand.
SOFTWARE
crunchbase.com

Identity Firm Socure Secures $450M Round At $4.5B Valuation

New York-based digital identity verification firm Socure closed a $450 million round at a $4.5 billion valuation as more companies go digital and fraud escalates. The new Series E was led by Accel alongside the funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price. It also includes two new investors, Bain Capital Ventures and Tiger Global, and participation from existing investors Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Sorenson Ventures.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

CPP Invests in Series A Round in Landing AI

Palo Alto-based Landing AI is a manufacturing AI startup led by Andrew Ng. Andrew Ng is the co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain. Landing AI’s flagship product is LandingLens, an enterprise MLOps platform that offers to build, iterate, and operationalize AI powered visual inspection solutions for manufacturers.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Security and compliance automation company Drata raises $100M

Security and compliance automation platform Drata has raised $100 million in a series B round of funding, valuing the one-year-old company at a cool $1 billion. It has been a whirlwind 16 months for Drata, founded in mid-2020 before officially emerging from stealth with $3.2 million seed funding in January. The San Diego-based company then announced its $25 million series A in June. To hit a $1 billion valuation so soon after its formation is perhaps testament to the nature of its product — at a time when companies are amassing more and more customer data, they are also having to navigate a complex regulatory data privacy landscape that includes the likes of GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, as well as long-standing industry-specific regulations.
BUSINESS
bioworld.com

Color valuation reaches $4.6B with vibrant $100M series E

Color Health Inc. followed its rainbow to another pot of gold, collecting $100 million in a series E financing round led by Kindred Ventures and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. Returning funding round participants also included General Catalyst, the company’s long-time lead investor, Viking Global Investors and Emerson Collective. With the latest cash infusion, the company’s total funds raised to date reached $378 million and its valuation of $4.6 billion propelled it into the top dozen health care unicorns. Founded in 2017 as Color Genomics, the Burlingame, Calif.-based company has raised more than two-thirds of its total funding this year with today’s series E following the close of a $167 million series D round in January.
MARKETS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Claims monitoring insurtech owl.co raises $30 million Series B funding

Insurance claims monitoring platform owl.co has secured US$30 million in Series B funding. A company release said that the financing round was led by Cota Capital. Other participants in the round included Sorenson Ventures, FUSE, Impression Ventures, Luge Capital, and Plug and Play Ventures. The funds raised will be used...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

AscendEX Announces a $50 Million Series B Raise Led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC

AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform, has announced the close of a $50 million Series B raise led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC, with participation from Jump Capital and Alameda Research, as well as Uncorrelated Ventures, Eterna Capital, Acheron Trading, Nothing Research, and Palm Drive Capital. Imperii Partners served as an exclusive financial advisor to AscendEX in support of the Series B fundraise process.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

MilkRun Announces $6 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Spark Capital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021-- MilkRun, a subscription service that delivers weekly grocery staples sourced directly from small, local farms, has raised $6 Million in its Series A fundraising round led by Spark Capital, with participation from existing investors Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Social Impact Capital and Congruent VC. The AgriTech company grew 15X in 2020, expanding its services from Portland, OR to Seattle, WA and Austin, TX. With its sights set on new markets, MilkRun is committed to creating stronger and more sustainable local food systems by helping small farmers not just survive, but truly thrive.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy