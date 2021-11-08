ICONIQ Capital Leads Series B Round in Drata

Security and compliance automation platform Drata has raised $100 million in a series B round of funding, valuing the one-year-old company at a cool $1 billion. It has been a whirlwind 16 months for Drata, founded in mid-2020 before officially emerging from stealth with $3.2 million seed funding in January. The San Diego-based company then announced its $25 million series A in June. To hit a $1 billion valuation so soon after its formation is perhaps testament to the nature of its product — at a time when companies are amassing more and more customer data, they are also having to navigate a complex regulatory data privacy landscape that includes the likes of GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, as well as long-standing industry-specific regulations.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO