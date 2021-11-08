ICONIQ Capital Leads Series B Round in Drata

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021-- MilkRun, a subscription service that delivers weekly grocery staples sourced directly from small, local farms, has raised $6 Million in its Series A fundraising round led by Spark Capital, with participation from existing investors Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Social Impact Capital and Congruent VC. The AgriTech company grew 15X in 2020, expanding its services from Portland, OR to Seattle, WA and Austin, TX. With its sights set on new markets, MilkRun is committed to creating stronger and more sustainable local food systems by helping small farmers not just survive, but truly thrive.
