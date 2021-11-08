Update On Broncos Injuries: Graham Glasgow Out, More Tests Needed For Patrick Surtain

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos could be down several starters this week after multiple players left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys in Dallas. Most notably, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. According to 9News, Surtain’s MRI Monday came back as just a knee strain, but his probability of playing against the Eagles this Sunday is questionable. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday Surtain is still being tested to determine his availability. The Broncos do hope to add some depth there, activating Duke Jr. from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO