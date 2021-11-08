CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update On Broncos Injuries: Graham Glasgow Out, More Tests Needed For Patrick Surtain

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, CO(CBS4) – More high profile Denver Broncos were bitten by the injury bug in the team’s big win over Dallas on Sunday. Offensive guard Graham Glasgow fractured his ankle....

The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos RG Graham Glasgow Confirms Season-Ending Injury: 'Frustrated and Saddended'

The termitic injury bug has claimed yet another Denver Broncos victim. Confirming media reports, Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign after fracturing his ankle amid Sunday's upset victory at Dallas. "I’m extremely frustrated and saddened that this is the end of the...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos activate Netane Muti from COVID list, place Graham Glasgow on injured reserve amid flurry of roster moves

Tuesday brought a flurry of roster moves for the Broncos ahead of Denver’s Week 10 home game against the Eagles. The Broncos activated guard Netane Muti from the COVID/Reserve list and added cornerback Michael Ojemudia and inside linebacker Justin Strnad to that list. Plus, they placed guard Graham Glasgow on injured reserve (fractured ankle) and signed guard/center Austin Schlottmann to the active roster from the practice squad.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos relieved to be back to .500, but need to score a lot more points

DENVER -- In the span of 16 seconds Sunday night the Denver Broncos almost, as in within a hair's width, squandered a much-needed win in a historical, destined-for-a-blooper-reel sort of way, as they could only sigh with relief when they escaped with a 17-10 victory over Washington. However, those 16...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Updates: Tyron Smith Out Sunday; Injury Report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number. 3:26 p.m. -- As expected, left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) have officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against Denver. Wide...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' Final Week 9 Injury Report: 1 Out, 5 Questionable

The Denver Broncos got back to .500 and then promptly traded Von Miller. Sunday will mark this team's first game sans Miller and it comes against a juggernaut Dallas Cowboys offense. The Cowboys are teeming with offensive talent and the defense has some blue-chip players, too. Trevon Diggs is channeling...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Place OL Graham Glasgow On IR, Waive CB Duke Dawson

The Denver Broncos officially placed OL Graham Glasgow on injured reserve Tuesday and waived CB Duke Dawson Jr. The Broncos also signed OL Austin Schlottmann to their active roster. Glasgow, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos promote G Austin Schlottmann to active roster, place G Graham Glasgow on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday, including promoting guard Austin Schlottmann to the active roster and placing guard Graham Glasgow on injured reserve. Schlottmann, who spent the earlier portion of the season on the Broncos' practice squad, has appeared in three games this...
NFL
The Gazette

Broncos rookie Pat Surtain II injured, timetable for return unknown

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos could be down several starters this week after multiple players left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys in Dallas. Most notably, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. According to 9News, Surtain’s MRI Monday came back as just a knee strain, but his probability of playing against the Eagles this Sunday is questionable. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday Surtain is still being tested to determine his availability. The Broncos do hope to add some depth there, activating Duke Jr. from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Malik Reed, Tim Patrick among five Broncos to return to practice on Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five of the nine Broncos who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the field for the Broncos' Thursday practice. Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip) and safety Caden Sterns (shoulder) returned as limited participants after missing Wednesday's session.
