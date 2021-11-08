CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

2022 hemp license applications now available

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Monday hemp license applications for the 2022 calendar year are open.

The application process, from start to finish, is available through an online system on the ISDA website.

H.B. 126, the Idaho Industrial Hemp Research and Development Act, was signed into law in April. Under the new statute, ISDA was tasked with developing a state hemp plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill. The USDA recently approved Idaho’s state hemp plan.

“ISDA worked throughout the summer and fall to be able to deliver on the ambitious timeline established under H.B. 126,” ISDA Director Celia Gould said. “I’m very proud of ISDA staff who worked hard to set up the technical aspects of a complex program. I would also highlight the work of one of our talented programmers who created our online licensing system in time to start applications well before next year’s planting season.”

The online application portal is live on the ISDA website now. The ISDA hemp page includes videos and other resources to assist with the licensing process. All fees associated with licensing are displayed on the main hemp page as well.

The ISDA urges potential applicants to read through all hemp laws and regulations, which can be found on the ISDA website. Officials also encourage applicants to watch the short how-to videos before starting an application.

“We want licensees to go into this process with eyes wide open,” Gould said. “This is an intricate program, and we want to ensure potential applicants are aware of requirements for this commodity.”

