Alec Baldwin calls for police to monitor weapons on film sets

The Hill
 6 days ago
  • Actor Alec Baldwin is calling for a police presence on movie and television sets for the expressed purpose of monitoring weapons following the tragedy on the set of “Rust.”
  • Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins in October when he fired a prop gun containing a live round. Authorities are investigating the matter, although no charges have been filed so far.
  • Two-hundred of Hutchins' colleagues in cinematography have since called for a ban on the use of real firearms on sets.

Actor Alec Baldwin is calling for a police presence on movie and television sets for the expressed purpose of monitoring weapons following the tragedy on the set of “Rust”, which took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” read a tweet from Baldwin’s art foundation.

Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins in October when he fired a prop gun containing a live round. Authorities are investigating the matter, although no charges have been filed so far.

But Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times, “We have not ruled out anything. Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

Two-hundred of Hutchins' colleagues in cinematography have since called for a ban on the use of real firearms on sets.

"Halyna Hutchins was an incredible rising cinematographer who passionately loved her job and cared about the images she created. She was a friend, a colleague, a part of our cinematography community. Her death on October 21, 2021 by a live firearm expelled on the set of the film ‘Rust’ was senseless, negligent and avoidable," a statement from the group reads.

Likewise, some of Baldwin’s fellow actors, including Dwayne Johnson, have vowed to take drastic measures to avoid future tragedies.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said.

