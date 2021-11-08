5 Cheeky Gift Ideas (That Are Not Shoes) For People Who Love Shoes

Confession: I’ve somehow made it through 36 years of life without interacting with an Ugg — the Australian-born, shearling-lined suede boot synonymous with cozy comfort and just a little bit of camp. So, when I was tasked with assembling a list of the brand’s holiday must-haves, I had to consult an experienced teammate who hails from the ancestral epicenter of the shoe’s popularity: Southern California. “Uggs were a status symbol in my hometown when I was in middle school,” writes SoCal born-and-raised Alexandra Polk, Refinery29’s very own lifestyle writer (and, lucky for me, unabashed Ugg stan), over our private Slack convo. “There were people who wore the short ones, the taller ones, the fake ones, and that was when I first grew attached.” When I ask Alexandra why she thinks Uggs have had such staying power, she tells me, “The classic Ugg boot is so simple and is perfectly designed for what they're meant to do: keep my feet warm.” (She also adds that she likes to wear hers “with sweats, leggings, and all things comfy — I haven't tried pairing Uggs with real clothes since I was 12.” Respect.)

