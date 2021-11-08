CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

5 Cheeky Gift Ideas (That Are Not Shoes) For People Who Love Shoes

By Shreyashi Chakraborty
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to shoes, it's never enough for men and women alike. Shoe lovers with varied preferences, ranging from comfortable to chic, like to splurge on and be gifted with high-end brands. There is a shoe for every occasion, whether it is travel and party, and gifting a...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Best gifts for every grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for every grandpa are best?  Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do […]
NFL
fox4news.com

Gift Ideas: Educational toys your kids will love

DALLAS - These educational toys are so fun, your kids will forget they are learning!. Superman and Supergirl come from the planet Krypton, and they can fly. Aqualad and Aquaman can breathe underwater. Beast Boy is green, and Starfire is orange. And Cyborg has robotic body parts. All of DC's superheroes have special talents, and each one is valued for the things that make them different! Spend time, be kind with this collection of books from DC.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

15 Gift Ideas for Shoe Lovers That'll Knock Their Socks off

Last time I counted, I discovered I own approximately 30 (!) pairs of shoes—ranging from chunky sneakers to of-the-moment mules and everything in between. And frankly, I wish my collection were bigger because as a ~certified shoe lover~, there's never a time to pause (or heel, if you will). New trends are always popping up, designers release gorgeous collections every season, and before you know it, your life revolves around footwear. In fact, the obsession seeps into every aspect of life—including home decor, books, and other daily essentials. So if you're shopping for another shoe fiend (or me, hi) this season, let it be known: You can't go wrong with a few footwear-themed gifts. Trust.
APPAREL
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes
greenweddingshoes.com

41 Bridesmaid Shoes You’ll Actually Love Wearing (and Rewearing)

Sure, you can choose the most stylish bridesmaid dress — but it’s not the dress alone that makes a look. You know where we’re headed with this. It’s ALL in the shoes! The right bridesmaid shoes can take your look from cute to perfectly chic, put-together, and fashionable. When it...
APPAREL
Norwalk Hour

9 Squid Game gifts for people who love the show (or squid)

I can’t be the only one who found themselves disappointed by the flagrant lack of squid in "Squid Game." My disappointment was quickly replaced with excitement, laughter, and other human emotions I have zero problems feeling when the action and drama of the incredible thriller unfolded before my eyes. With...
TV SERIES
manisteenews.com

Gift ideas that even picky kids will love

Happy holidays! Given that many of us are still trying to wrap our brains around 2020, it's hard to believe that the end of 2021 is close. Somehow we've made it through yet another year, and it's now time to get out there and shop for our loved ones. For me, that means buying gifts for an incredibly hard-to-shop-for little boy. He never seems to know what he wants — when I ask, his answers are usually, "I don't know..." or "EVERYTHING," which isn't particularly helpful.
SHOPPING
travelexperta.com

Original Gifts For People Who Love to Travel

Getting a gift for a travel buff can be pretty hard. Some things might be considered too expensive, like tickets for their next trip, and a keychain might seem too tacky. When you’re thinking about the right gifts for them, choosing from all the unique options can be a little unnerving. So, we’ve provided a guide for the best gifts you could buy for someone who loves to travel and why.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Daily Beast

Gift Pick: Everlane's Italian Leather Day Glove Shoes

If I had to choose one pair of shoes I can’t live without, it would definitely be Everlane's Italian Leather Glove Shoe. Aside from the number of compliments I get about them, they’re seriously cozy AF. I started off with the cream color and have slowly worked my way up to the black and tan colors. In total, there are seven neutral colors to choose from (they match *everything*) and five limited-edition hues that are more bold and colorful.
APPAREL
Vice

Unique Gifts for People Who Love Telling Good Stories

We all have that friend who loves to talk about their stuff. These shoes? Hermes thrifted for $5, never before worn. This painting? Done by the one-time US Ambassador to Iran. Nothing they have is ordinary, and so it’s near impossible to shop for them. Where it might be fine to toss mom and dad or a friend a gift card to a place they like and call it a day, you know that just won’t do here. You need to give them the gift of story. Well, don’t worry. Because we’re here with solutions. What follows are some rare, quirky, uncommon gifts for the special someone on your shopping list who needs the gift of the unordinary.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Beast

Gift Pick: Ugg Tazz Slip-ons Are the Unofficial It Shoe of the Season

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt. WHAT IT IS. The UGG Tazz Mule Slip-Ons are the unofficial “it”...
APPAREL
Refinery29

The Ugg-ly Shoe Holiday Gift Guide

Confession: I’ve somehow made it through 36 years of life without interacting with an Ugg — the Australian-born, shearling-lined suede boot synonymous with cozy comfort and just a little bit of camp. So, when I was tasked with assembling a list of the brand’s holiday must-haves, I had to consult an experienced teammate who hails from the ancestral epicenter of the shoe’s popularity: Southern California. “Uggs were a status symbol in my hometown when I was in middle school,” writes SoCal born-and-raised Alexandra Polk, Refinery29’s very own lifestyle writer (and, lucky for me, unabashed Ugg stan), over our private Slack convo. “There were people who wore the short ones, the taller ones, the fake ones, and that was when I first grew attached.” When I ask Alexandra why she thinks Uggs have had such staying power, she tells me, “The classic Ugg boot is so simple and is perfectly designed for what they're meant to do: keep my feet warm.” (She also adds that she likes to wear hers “with sweats, leggings, and all things comfy — I haven't tried pairing Uggs with real clothes since I was 12.” Respect.)
APPAREL
Well+Good

The Best Gift Ideas for the People in Your Life Who Love Experiences More Than Things

Experience gifts are #1 on our holiday list this year. After all of the online shopping, is there anything else we really *need* to buy? (I mean, yes, probably—but that's not the point here.) After nearly two years of staying as close to home as possible, it’s time to get out and live again (as carefully as possible, of course). You may not be ready to book that post-lockdown vacation to New Zealand just yet (oops, you’re not allowed in, anyway) or plan a pricey, splurge-worthy bootcamp at The Ashram, but there are virtual experience gifts and in-person experience gifts for men and women that will be so much more memory-worthy.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

25 Christmas Gifts for the People Who Have Everything (and Want Nothing)

Sometimes, the people in your life don't make it easy for you. Maybe you ask them what they want for Christmas and they skirt around the subject, flipping the focus back to you. Or worse, tell you that they really, really, really don't want anything at all. But even if they reassure you that they'd be happy to go gift-less this year, you may still feel compelled to give them something. In that case, take a look at these awesome gifts for people who have everything.
LIFESTYLE
WFLA

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

The best gifts for sons from moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What is the best gift for sons from moms?  The art of gift giving can be tricky. Whether you have an idea of a specific gift that your son would enjoy or plan to rely on popular generic items, there are a wide array of online […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WATE

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best? Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate […]
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy